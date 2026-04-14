Arsenal ‘submit proposal’ for tier one striker whose club will sign Mason Greenwood as replacement

Arsenal have made a ‘move’ to sign a new starting striker by putting a ‘concrete offer’ to the player, and we can reveal his club are already lining up Mason Greenwood as the replacement.

Arsenal spent heavily on Viktor Gyokeres last summer, with the Swede viewed as the final piece of the puzzle in north London. The Gunners may yet go on to lift the Premier League title when all is said and done this season, but even if they do, the success will have had very little to do with Gyokeres.

The former Sporting man has looked out of his depth in the Premier League, and Arsenal are well aware of it.

Accordingly, numerous sources including our own insider, Graeme Bailey, have consistently reported on Arsenal’s interest in Julian Alvarez.

The World Cup winner cost Atletico Madrid a whopping €95m / £81.8m (add-ons included) when signed from Manchester City two summers ago.

He’s proven to be worth every cent so far, with Alvarez operating at roughly one goal every other game (47 goals in 102 appearances) and providing 17 assists along the way too.

However, there are genuine chances for Alvarez to leave Atleti at season’s end if a club are prepared to meet the club’s €100m-plus asking price.

We’ve previously been informed Arsenal have no qualms about making Alvarez their second most expensive signing ever behind only Declan Rice.

As is often the case with modern-day transfers, clubs will attempt to agree personal terms with the player first before launching club-to-club bids.

And according to the latest from MediaFoot, Arsenal have put a ‘concrete offer’ to the Argentine.

A ‘proposal’ has reportedly been ‘submitted’, with the report quickly reaffirming Alvarez is not just a key target for Arsenal, but he’s the ‘top attacking priority’.

Their ‘offensive’ is now ‘underway’, with Arsenal ‘hoping to reach an agreement with his representatives before making a move [with] Atletico Madrid this summer’.

Encouragingly, it was claimed Alvarez is ‘looking for a new project’ in the summer and wants to join a ‘top-five European club’.

Many Arsenal fans will already consider themselves in that bracket, but if they win the Premier League and/or Champions League this season, they’ll be viewed that way by outsiders too.

Another encouraging sign, at least as far as Arsenal’s chances of landing Alvarez are concerned, can be found by way of Mason Greenwood.

TEAMtalk brought news in mid-March of Atletico Madrid lining up former Manchester United frontman, Mason Greenwood, in the event Alvarez departs.

There’ll be little in the way of backlash if Atleti do sign Greenwood, with the forward already having starred in Spain with Getafe during a season-long loan spell in 2023/24.

Greenwood resurrected his career in Spain before showing what he’s really capable of upon joining Marseille.

The 24-year-old has racked up 47 goals in just 74 appearances for the Ligue 1 giant, and a big-money move to Atleti would benefit Man Utd greatly by way of a gigantic sell-on clause.

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