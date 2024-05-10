Arsenal sucker punch Chelsea as Edu ‘makes contact’ with sublime player Pochettino loves

Arsenal are fighting with Manchester City for the Premier League title but sporting director Edu has already begun drawing up plans for the summer.

The Gunners have ambitious aims for the upcoming transfer window, with Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen in all areas to cement his team’s position at the top of the table.

Bringing in a new winger is one of Arsenal’s priorities as Arteta wants more competition for the likes of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

A fresh report from GIVEMESPORT has claimed that Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams – who is a key target for Chelsea – is on Edu’s transfer shortlist.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of the talented 21-year-old and would love to bring him to Stamford Bridge, but it seems Arsenal could scupper his plans.

Williams’ form this season has caught the attention of multiple top clubs. He’s scored seven goals and made 16 assists this season and played a key role in helping Bilbao win the Copa del Rey.

Recent reports have suggested that a Premier League move is becoming increasingly likely for the youngster, but the race for his signature remains open at this stage.

Arsenal ‘open talks’ with agents of Chelsea target

Arsenal are looking to jump ahead of Williams’ other suitors and according to GIVEMESPORT’s report, they have now ‘made contact’ with the player’s representatives.

The report claims they have ‘held talks’ with the winger’s agents ‘in an attempt to gauge whether the Athletic Bilbao star would be interested in making the move to the Emirates.’

Williams has a release clause of £43m in his contract – which is valid until 2027 – and Arsenal are ‘seriously considering triggering it in the coming weeks.’

They see the fee as ‘good value for money’ and if Williams’ career continues on its current trajectory, that is certainly the case.

Chelsea are also thought to be willing to match the clause in the forward’s contract. If both London rivals do so, it will be up to the player to choose between them.

Tottenham have also been linked with a move for Williams in recent weeks and are not to be ruled out of the race just yet either.

Williams is certainly a huge talent and a switch to the Premier League could be the perfect next step in his promising career.

