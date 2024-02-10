Arsenal sweating as Bayern Munich threaten to wreck Arteta’s plans of landing €60m star

Arsenal will be sweating as Bayern Munich have registered an interest in one of their summer targets who Mikel Arteta seems to be keen on.

The Gunners will already have one eye on the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta will be keen to bolster his options across the board in order to push his squad to the next level.

Along with signing a striker, Arsenal will be keen to land another midfielder in the summer window. With the long-term future of Thomas Partey up in the air, the Gunners have been sniffing around some potential replacements.

It’s no secret that they are keen on a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, although pulling off that deal could prove to be tricky.

While the midfielder does have a €60m release clause in his contract, Arsenal aren’t alone in their interest in the 25-year-old.

According to Christian Falk, Zubimendi is among the midfielders that Bayern Munich are eyeing up. The German champions are keen to sign a new midfielder and the Spanish star seems to have taken their fancy.

Bayern Munich are also said to be keeping tabs on Adrien Rabiot, Joao Palhinha and Federico Redondo as they look to add to their midfield options.

Along with fending off the German champions, Arsenal will also have to contend with Liverpool who are also seemingly interested in the Real Sociedad star.

Zubimendi could stay in Spain

Along with contesting with some European juggernauts, Arsenal also have to contend with the fact that Zubimendi could prefer to stay put in Spain.

The talented midfielder is under contract at Real Sociedad until 2027 and he seems content enough in his current surroundings.

“I have never planned to leave Real Sociedad, I always say that. I love life here, at home, I’m so happy here,” Zubimendi told Marca last year.

“The values of this club are the same as mine so I feel very good, I always said that I’m happy.”

In La Liga this season, Zubimendi has started in 20 matches and has been a regular starter for Imanol Alguacil’s side. He has scored four goals and has also chipped in with an assist.

On paper, he would be a good fit into a side like Arsenal, although the Gunners might be forced to consider alternative targets.

It recently came to light that Arteta’s side are keeping tabs on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has long been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Along with Arsenal, the likes of Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on the Barcelona star. The 26-year-old certainly won’t come cheap, but he could be a viable alternative to Zubimendi.

