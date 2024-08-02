Arsenal have rejected Marseille’s improved bid for Eddie Nketiah despite the striker agreeing terms with the French club, according to reports.

The Gunners informed the once-capped England international months ago that he’s free to find a new club this summer as he won’t be guaranteed consistent minutes this season.

Arsenal are in the market for a new centre-forward with the quality to fire them to the Premier League title and as previously reported, Viktor Gyokeres is their top target.

They intend to put the funds generated from Nketiah’s potential sale towards a bid for the former Coventry man but that doesn’t mean they’ll allow him to leave on the cheap.

Marseille submitted a new bid for Nketiah on Thursday after seeing previous proposals rejected and TEAMtalk sources close to Arsenal suggested that it was likely to be accepted.

READ MORE: Man Utd dumbfounded as Arsenal named as ‘leading contenders’ in midfielder transfer battle

However, in a major twist, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Mikel Arteta’s side have rejected Marseille’s latest offer.

“Arsenal reject today new proposal from Olympique Marseille for Eddie Nketiah,” the journalist posted on X.

“Understand proposal in the region of €27m (£23m) was still considered not enough to let Eddie leave. OM agreed personal terms with Nketiah but still no agreement with Arsenal.”

Arsenal stand firm on Nketiah price tag

Arsenal have just sold Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham for £34m (including add-ons) and the feeling is that they are looking for a similar fee for Nketiah.

As mentioned, Nketiah has already agreed terms with Marseille after they sent him a ‘huge’ contract offer. This is despite the fact that the player’s initial preference was to remain in London.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side aren’t expected to give up easy. Arsenal will hope that Marseille return with an improved bid for the forward as they are still keen to cash in on him this summer.

Several Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace have also shown an interest in Nketiah in the past but it seems unlikely they’ll match Arsenal’s price tag.

Nketiah needs consistent minutes if he wants to break back into the England team and Marseille are offering him the chance to be their first-choice number nine.

He started just 10 matches in the Premier League last season and is behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in Arteta’s pecking order.

Gyokeres would certainly be an upgrade for Arsenal but whether they can stump up the cash to sign the £86m-rated striker remains to be seen.

DON’T MISS: Mikel Merino profile: Why Arsenal are poised to land their perfect tactical midfield foil