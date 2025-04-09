Fabrizio Romano has stated that talks are underway over new contracts for Arsenal duo Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The two rising Arsenal stars have enjoyed breakout seasons but they have reached this point in rather different ways.

Versatile attacker Nwaneri made headlines in late 2022 when he became the youngest player to ever appear in the Premier League at the age of 15 years and 181 days.

While his talent has been talked about for years, Lewis-Skelly has enjoyed a whirlwind six months or so for the Gunners.

After making his Arsenal debut last September, the left-back, who was predominantly a midfielder not all that long ago, is now a first-team regular and has been capped by England. And as a reward for their progress, new deals could be heading their way.

Romano previously said Arsenal would aim to draw up new deals for the two 18-year-olds after the January transfer window shut and now it seems they have made progress on that matter.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “New contract proposals ready and talks underway since February for both Ethan Nwaneri & Myles Lewis-Skelly. Arsenal are working on it.”

Lewis-Skelly compared to England great

Lewis-Skelly continues to draw plaudits for his Arsenal performances, with his team’s 3-0 drubbing of Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals the latest entry into a fast-improving CV.

Following that result, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher described the teenager as a “spectacular” player and likened him to a teenage Jude Bellingham or Wayne Rooney.

He said on CBS Sports Golazo: “He’s spectacular at left back and he looks like one of the best players in the Arsenal team. He’s going into central midfield and receiving the ball on the half turn. He’s got [Kylian] Mbappe and Vinicius Junior either side of him, he’s taking responsibility.

“That’s where I go back to football arrogance. And it’s not about position, it reminds me a little bit of Jude Bellingham at that age and Rooney. When Wayne Rooney first came into the England squad it was almost like I’m the best player, give me the ball, no fear, you take the ball in difficult situations.

“When we were young players it was like you wanted to get your first pass off, don’t give the ball away just want to almost build into a game. But he’s got that thing like he’s 26 and been playing all of his life and he is very, very special.”

And earlier this year, former Chelsea and England star Joe Cole said Nwaneri’s game reminds him of the great Lionel Messi. Either way, the future of this Arsenal duo is bright.

