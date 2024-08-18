Arsenal are keen to find a buyer for Jakub Kiwior before the transfer window closes but could also be forced into loaning him out, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Gunners’ signing of Riccardo Calafiori would see the Polish international’s game time limited this term and as a result, he has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Kiwior, 24, joined Arsenal from Spezia in January last year and has made 38 appearances for the North Londoners and scored two goals.

He can play as a centre-back or left-back and was utilised mainly as a left-back by Mikel Arteta last season.

Kiwior has been heavily linked with an exit throughout the summer and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Arsenal ARE looking to move him on.

The Gunners would prefer to sell Kiwior, but TEAMtalk can reveal that the lack of concrete interest in the defender could mean he leaves on loan.

Sources say that Arsenal are ‘opening up to the possibility’ of Kiwior leaving on loan, with an option to buy included in the agreement.

Juventus, Crystal Palace interested in Arsenal star

TEAMtalk understands that Juventus could jump at the opportunity to sign Kiwior on loan.

Manager Thiago Motta is keen to bring in a new centre-back and we can confirm that Juventus have made contact with Arsenal about Kiwior.

Talks are only at the preliminary stages but the Italian giants want to sign a new defender on loan and Kiwior’s profile matches what they are looking for.

We can reveal that Juventus are exploring other options, though, with Genoa’s Johan Vasquez also of interest to them.

Juventus have previously held talks over a potential move for Vasquez, as Genoa are interested in signing Fabio Miretti from the Bianconeri.

Crystal Palace have also made contact with Arsenal to enquire about Kiwior’s availability amid the uncertainty surrounding Marc Guehi.

Newcastle have had four bids rejected for the England international, with the Eagles reportedly holding out for £75m.

As previously revealed, Palace’s top centre-back targets in case Guehi leaves are Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix and Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.

However, Oliver Glasner’s side could consider a move for Kiwior instead if Guehi leaves to join Newcastle.

Whether or not the Magpies will make another offer for Guehi still remains to be seen.