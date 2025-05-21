Arsenal have opened talks to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, and why Los Blancos are open to selling has been revealed, along with how much a deal will cost.

It’s no secret Arsenal are in the market for a brand new winger and striker this summer. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed as much and the Gunners are fully prepared to splash the cash for the right players.

Regarding the wing positions, Arsenal are looking to their left side in the hopes of landing an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli.

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams was understood to be Arsenal’s dream target. Both the BBC and Telegraph verified Arsenal and Mikel Arteta’s interest in the player, though Williams may be heading to Real Madrid.

Marca recently brought news of Real Madrid entering the race for Williams after determining his €58m release clause is too good of a market opportunity to ignore.

But with Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo already locking up the front three at the Bernabeu, that begged the question, where would Williams play?

Marca stated a move for Williams will only occur if a major star leaves. Rodrygo was listed as the ‘leading candidate’ to depart amid wider reports of his growing unhappiness in Madrid.

Rodrygo is believed to feel marginalised and the odd man out since Mbappe’s arrival, with Rodrygo often the one relegated to the bench when Carlo Ancelotti selected an extra midfielder.

And according to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Rodrygo could be sold to Arsenal to make room for Williams to join from Athletic Bilbao.

Taking to X, Plettenberg insisted Rodrygo to Arsenal is “on” and the Gunners have already commenced talks behind the scenes.

Plettenberg wrote: “Understand Arsenal are now seriously considering a transfer for Rodrygo!

“Talks have begun behind the scenes. The 24-year-old is a potential departure candidate at Real Madrid.

“It’s difficult but Arsenal are currently exploring all options for a possible transfer. Deal on.”

Expected Rodrygo transfer fee

Aged 24, Rodrygo is in the prime of his career and as a three-time LaLiga winner and two-time Champions League winner, he won’t come cheap.

Rodrygo is also contracted to Real Madrid until 2028, meaning the club are under no pressure to cash in for a reduced sum even if they’re opening to selling and the player wants a fresh challenge elsewhere.

In any case, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke recently shared his insight into how much a deal will cost.

“It’s going to be a big fee, whatever [it takes] to try and lure him away from Real Madrid,” began O’Rourle.

“The minimum you’re probably talking about is £70m-plus – I’m sure Real Madrid will probably be holding out for as close as possible to £100m.

“Arsenal, Manchester City have been mentioned, Liverpool have been mentioned. I’m sure Chelsea would probably throw their hat into the ring as well, if a player like Rodrygo did become available and wanted to leave.”

Arsenal’s current record buy remains the £105m Declan Rice cost when signed from West Ham. A move for Rodrygo might not set a new benchmark, but it would certainly come close.

Interestingly, Rodrygo has spent the bulk of his Real Madrid career playing on the right side given the presence of Vinicius Jr on the left.

However, it is important to note Rodrygo is right-footed and would be a more natural fit when allowed to cut inside and on to his stronger right foot if positioned on Arsenal’s left flank.

