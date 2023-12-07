Arsenal target to break his club’s heart as he’s ‘keen’ on Gunners move despite previous claims

Despite the fact Wolves winger Pedro Neto has previously stated his future ambitions “don’t matter”, it’s reported he’s ‘keen’ to join Arsenal.

Neto is enjoying probably his best season in the Premier League to date. Indeed, he’s currently joint-top of the assists charts in the league, with seven.

He’s alongside Kieran Trippier – who’s played for some of the biggest clubs in the world – and ahead of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah.

Neto scored five goals and assisted another six in the Premier League three seasons ago, but he’s playing on another level now, and some big sides have taken notice of that.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United have all been linked in the past few months.

While the latter’s interest is genuine and they could put up a fight, TEAMtalk recently revealed it’s the Gunners who are in the lead for Neto.

That same report stated they’ll have to pay at least £60million for his services.

In any case, Neto has previously stated that is “enjoying the moment” at Molineux and his “long-term ambitions don’t matter,” suggesting he’s happy to stay.

Neto ‘keen’ on Arsenal move

But while he’d be content with continuing to play at Wolves, it seems he’d also welcome a move away from the club.

Indeed, a report from the Mirror states Neto remains a ‘firm target’ for Arsenal.

What’s more, it’s stated he ‘would be keen’ on a move to the Emirates.

The report also suggests that ‘statement transfer dealings are expected next summer’ for the club, and he could be involved in that.

If Arsenal are to wait that long to go after Neto, though, he might not still be there to get, with United and other clubs sniffing around.

Toney in the same boat

As well as Neto, Ivan Toney is thought to be keen on a move to Arsenal as well.

That feeling has ramped up of late, when the Brentford strike appeared to celebrate Declan Rice’s winner against Luton on social media.

Of course, it’s still down to the Bees regarding whether or not they want to sell him.

Arsenal find themselves in a good position with stars of the pair’s calibre wanting to join them, whatever happens.

