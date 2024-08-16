Edu has work to do to secure Arsenal's signing of Mikel Merino

Arsenal are close to securing their third summer signing, with Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino expected to join in the coming days, per reports.

Mikel Arteta has made the 28-year-old a top target as he looks to bolster his midfield options and the Gunners are confident of reaching an agreement on a fee.

Talks between clubs are well underway and Sociedad are believed to be holding out for around £30m for Merino, who has less than a year remaining on his contract.

The Spanish side have also received interest in another of their key midfielders, Martin Zubimendi, from Liverpool – but he has snubbed the Reds to stay in LaLiga.

While Liverpool were frustrated in their pursuit of Zubimendi Arsenal look set to get their man, with Merino keen on the opportunity to join the North Londoners.

The midfielder impressed at Euro 2024 for Spain and his contract situation has caught the attention of several clubs, but Arsenal have been favourites to sign him for some time.

Now, according to reports from Spain, Merino is ready to take action to ensure his move to the Emirates goes through.

Merino refuses to play for Real Sociedad

El Desmarque claims that Merino is unlikely to play for Sociedad until his future is resolved, with the deal ‘taking longer than everyone would like.’

The Spaniard has ‘made it clear’ that he wants to join Arsenal and Sociedad are ‘getting used to the idea’ that they’re going to lose him.

Manager Imanol Alguacil is already ‘not counting’ on Merino moving forwards, which means it is unlikely that he’ll be a part of the squad taking on Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday.

While Arsenal are confident of a deal, the report states that there remains a gap of around £8.5m between the club’s valuations of the player.

Further negotiations will be held in the coming days and Arsenal’s sporting director Edu will be handling things. The Gunners,’ however are yet to increase their bid after seeing an opening offer of around £21m turned down.

Sociedad, meanwhile, have offered Merino a contract extension, which the player turned down. He has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal and is determined to complete the move.

The next few days will be crucial in terms of Merino’s future but everything still points towards Arteta getting his man.

