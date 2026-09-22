It has now emerged that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have reached a ‘final agreement’ on a contract extension, with a report revealing three key details that have emerged in news that backs up our claims on the Spaniard from a fortnight ago.

Arteta is already the longest-serving Premier League manager, and he is now set to extend his stint at Arsenal further.

Arsenal appointed the former Manchester City head coach in 2019, and he has played a major role in the north London club gradually becoming one of Europe’s best teams.

The Gunners finally ended their long wait for the Premier League title last season, while they lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

And despite losing 3-0 to Brighton at the weekend, Arsenal are expected to retain the Premier League title and potentially win at least one more trophy this season, so it is hardly surprising that they are keen to stick with Arteta.

Earlier this month, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey exclusively revealed that Arteta had decided to stay at Arsenal after turning down proposals from several Saudi Pro League sides and that an agreement on a new deal was all but agreed.

Now, BBC Sport reporter Sami Mokbel claims Arsenal and Arteta now have a ‘final agreement’ over a new contract.

Three details on new Mikel Arteta contract revealed with three more to follow

The same report does not disclose the official length of Arteta’s new deal, but it is ‘set to at least take him into his tenth year at the club’.

Regarding the financial terms, it is claimed that Arteta’s new deal ‘will also include a sharp pay increase from his current salary of £10m per year plus an additional £5m in bonuses’.

And more new deals are to follow at Arsenal in the coming weeks after we reported that talks are progressing well with Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard, whose current contracts are due to expire in 2028.

On Arteta, ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor has credited the head coach for making the necessary changes to take the club to the next level.

Adebayor told Flashscore: “Arteta took over from Arsene Wenger (sic) with his own mentality, with his own vision.

“He learned under Pep Guardiola. He wants certain things in a certain way. I’m not surprised that he brought some big guys at the back like Gabriel, Saliba. They are strong. They are big. They are physical.”

He added: “That is one thing Arsenal has added to its football that can definitely make them champions. If you want to be champions in England, you can play beautiful football as much as you want and you’ll never be champions.

“If you have some players that are ready to kick, that are ready to battle for you, then obviously you can be champions.”