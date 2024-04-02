Arsenal tipped to cash in on 14-goal striker despite Arteta signing doing ‘very well’ this season

Arsenal have been tipped to sell Mika Biereth on a permanent basis this summer, despite the forward doing ‘very well’ while out on loan.

The Danish forward joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021 from Fulham. He spent his debut season in the Arsenal academy and has since spent the last two seasons out on loan.

Despite struggling in his first loan spell with RKC Waalwijk, he’s looked sharp during his latest spells with Motherwell and Sturm Graz.

Since joining Austrian side Sturm Graz on loan in January, Biereth has scored eight goals in 13 appearances. He also managed to bag six goals for Motherwell in the first half of the season, taking his overall tally to 14.

Last month, Fabrizio Romano provided some insight on the player and clarified that the Gunners are yet to come to a final decision over his future.

“Mika Biereth – This young Arsenal striker is doing very well on loan this season, but it’s still early to say if he can feature in Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“I still believe he needs some regular game time to develop and grow; Arsenal will take these kinds of decisions in June, not now.”

DON’T MISS – The world-class XI Arsenal could field next season if Arteta lands top midfield, striker targets

Arsenal tipped to cash in while his value is high

While Romano has insisted that Arsenal are yet to make a definitive decision on Biereth, transfer insider Charles Watts thinks that the club will decide to sell him in the summer.

With Arsenal themselves tipped to be in the market for a new number nine, it seems more than likely that Biereth will be pushed further down the pecking order.

“Mika Biereth is a player Arsenal like, that’s why they brought him in from Fulham back in 2021,” Watts told Caught Offside.

“Since then he has continued to do what he has always done in his short career, score goals. He had a tough loan spell with RKC Waalwijk last season, but has done superbly at Motherwell and then Sturm Graz this season.

“In the summer he will have a year left on his contract this summer and my hunch, and it’s only a hunch at this stage, is that he will be sold. He’s said himself recently that he doesn’t see himself as someone who is just happy to sit on a bench and get some game time here and there and that’s exactly what would happen if he stuck around at Arsenal.”

Biereth’s current deal in north London expires in 2025 and according to reports from last month, Sturm Graz are interested in signing him on a permanent deal.

Given he’s unlikely to be given a prominent role at Arsenal any time soon, Watts thinks that it would make sense for Arsenal to sell him in the summer.

“He’s just not going to get the minutes he needs to continue developing at Arsenal and I would be surprised if he had any interest in signing a new deal,” Watts added.

“So it just makes sense for Arsenal and for Biereth if he moves on this summer. It would make Arsenal a bit of money and they would protect themselves further by adding some nice clauses into any deal that would ensure they would profit, should Biereth go on to move for big money in the future.”

READ NEXT – Arsenal eye ambitious £146m double transfer coup but face competition from Liverpool and Newcastle