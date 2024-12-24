Arsenal tipped to launch £62m bid for Barcelona defender as Arteta eyes replacement for exit-linked star

Arsenal are reportedly planning a blockbuster move for Barcelona star Jules Kounde in the January transfer window, with a big bid prepared for the defender.

The Gunners are in the midst of another Premier League title charge but have their work cut out as they sit third in the table, six points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal are keen to back Mikel Arteta in the upcoming transfer windows. A new striker is his priority, but reports suggest that he’s also keen to bring in a new centre-back.

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Football365 journalist Joe Williams, Arsenal ‘confirm the payment of €75m (£62m)’ for Kounde and Barcelona president Joan Laporta ‘will gift wrap’ the signing as the France international waves ‘goodbye’ to the Camp Nou.

This suggests that the Gunners are ready to bid £62m for Kounde next month. Barcelona, for their part, are still in a poor financial state and are prepared to offload several stars to balance the books, including Kounde.

Kounde’s ‘performances have clearly dropped, and he has begun to generate doubts at the Camp Nou’ with ‘people’ advising Laporta and Barcelona sporting director Deco ‘to study the proposals that may come’.

Arsenal manager Arteta is ‘convinced that he could be a great reinforcement’ with Kounde ‘by no means untransferable, and could leave for a significant amount’, per the report. Barcelona will ‘allow Kounde to leave immediately’ if a bid of £62m arrives.

Kiwior out, Kounde in for Arsenal?

TEAMtalk understands that a new centre-back isn’t a major priority for Arsenal in January, but that could change if they sell Jakub Kiwior.

The Polish international has been heavily linked with moves away from the Emirates in recent weeks after he’s struggled for playing time under Arteta.

Reports from Italy last week suggested Kiwior ‘wants to leave Arsenal’, setting up a potential winter exit.

Kiwior, who can play as a left-back or centre-back, has tasked his representatives with finding him a new team where he will start on a weekly basis.

Napoli recently emerged as frontrunners for the Poland international, and his agents have scheduled a new round of talks with the Serie A side.

Napoli boss Antonio Conte is eager to sign Kiwior on a permanent basis and the deal might be aided by an important relationship.

Kounde, therefore, could potentially be brought in to replace Kiwior. However, TEAMtalk has received no indication from sources that a bid has been prepared by Arsenal to date, contrary to the report, but he’s a name to keep an eye out for in the coming weeks.

