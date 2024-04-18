Arsenal tipped to make game-changing signing of Chelsea star who Arteta adores

Chelsea will have to sell several players to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and Arsenal have been tipped to take advantage of their situation.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bring in a new winger in the summer window and is a known admirer of Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has largely struggled since his move to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal were the big favourites to sign the Ukrainian international in January 2023 before Chelsea hijacked their move with a £89m bid, which Shakhtar Donetsk accepted.

Mudryk has gone on to make 51 appearances for the Blues but hasn’t lived up to his price tag thus far, scoring only six goals in the process.

Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t seem fully convinced by the 23-year-old’s abilities, either, with the manager opting to start the likes of Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke ahead of him on multiple occasions.

This has led to speculation that Mudryk could be one of the players Chelsea look to move on in the summer, despite him being under contract until 2031.

Chelsea star could ‘help Arsenal win the title’

One man who thinks that Mudryk has what it takes to succeed in the Premier League is former Arsenal captain William Gallas, and he still thinks the pacy forward would be an excellent addition for the Gunners.

As mentioned, Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a new winger this summer as he wants more competition for Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

“I know that Emmanuel Petit spoke about Mudryk potentially joining Arsenal, as Arteta likes him,” Gallas said in a recent interview, as cited by FourFourTwo. “Mudryk could be a good fit, with his speed and quality and that’s why Arteta likes him.

“Before he signed for Chelsea, Arsenal nearly signed him but he changed his mind and you cannot forget that.

“I said before that Arsenal will win the title next year, not this year, and if they sign Mudryk that could help them.”

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Mudryk remains committed to the Chelsea project and is well aware that he needs to improve to secure his long-term future at the club.

Bayern Munich came forward with a loan offer for the Ukrainian in January but Pochettino wasn’t willing to sanction his departure at short notice.

Chelsea’s position on a sale or loan for Mudryk could change in the summer due to their PSR issues and the player’s lack of contributions this season, however, so it will be interesting to see whether Arsenal take Gallas’ advice.

