Arsenal have reportedly ‘reached an agreement’ to sign a talented LaLiga goalkeeper but the deal hinges upon Aaron Ramsdale’s potential departure.

Mikel Arteta wants to have two top-quality keepers available at all times and the Gunners signed David Raya permanently from Brentford this summer.

Ramsdale has been behind Raya in the pecking order since the Spaniard joined Arsenal on loan from the Bees last season.

The England international is ready to leave the Emirates in favour of more consistent playing time and Wolves are very interested in a deal.

As revealed by David Ornstein, Wolves have made an offer to sign Ramsdale on loan, with an option to buy included in the potential agreement.

The Midlands club have agreed to pay the majority of Ramsdale’s wages while he’s at the club and they are keen to finalise the move imminently.

However, there is an ‘acceptance’ that a deal could be difficult due to the finances involved and the fact that Arsenal value him at around £50m.

Southampton and Nottingham Forest are also interested in Ramsdale and he is likely to pick the club where he would get the most playing time if other offers arrive.

READ MORE: Arsenal tipped to complete fourth major signing after Man Utd pave way for stunning transfer

Arsenal want TWO new goalkeepers

Talks between Arsenal and Wolves continue behind the scenes and as previously reported, the Gunners have identified Espanyol shot-stopper Joan Garcia as Ramsdale’s replacement.

According to Graeme Bailey, Arsenal ‘have an agreement in place’ to sign Garcia from the Catalan side. However, it’s claimed that the North Londoners will not complete the transfer until Ramsdale’s situation is resolved.

Bournemouth are also interested in Garcia but with Arsenal reportedly ‘ready to accept’ a loan for Ramsdale, they are the clear favourites in the race.

The Cherries are also in the running to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili on loan from Liverpool if the Reds sign him from Valencia this summer.

Garcia, 23, is considered to have high potential and played in Espnayol’s 1-0 loss against Valladolid on Monday.

Interestingly, Bailey claims that Arsenal could sign TWO new goalkeepers if Ramsdale leaves, with their other target being former player Wojciech Szczesny.

Szczesny is available on a free transfer after his contract with Juventus came to an end and could add some valuable experience to Arsenal’s dressing room.

With Ramsdale’s future likely to be resolved in the coming days, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal do sign both Garcia and Szczesny, as reports suggest.

DON’T MISS: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window