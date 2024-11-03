Arsenal tipped to replace Saudi-linked star with £90m-rated Prem forward in dazzling 2025 transfer

Arsenal are considering a move for West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus as they anticipate the departure of Leandro Trossard, according to reports.

Trossard, 29, was the subject of a late summer loan move from Al-Ittihad, which was rejected, but the Saudi Pro League side remain interested and are ready to make another offer for him.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Kudus and explored signing him before he joined West Ham from Ajax for around £40m last year.

The Ghanaian international has impressed at the London Stadium, netting 16 goals in 55 appearances for the Hammers so far, and several top sides are keeping tabs on him.

The report claims that Arsenal view Kudus as a potential replacement for Trossard, who they expect to be a key target for Al-Ittihad once again.

Kudus has been at the centre of controversy recently and could face further punishment for his sending-off in West Ham’s 4-1 defeat at Tottenham two weeks ago.

After netting the opening goal of the match, Kudus received a red card after clashing with Micky van de Ven, Richarlison and Pape Matar Sarr. He was charged with violent conduct and acting in an improper manner for an incident “after the offence he was sent for’’, and he could be hit with an extension to his three-match ban.

West Ham to demand £90m for Arsenal target

Arsenal have had Kudus on their radar for a long time but they are not the only side interested in the 24-year-old, with Liverpool also keeping tabs on his situation.

He can play as an attacking midfielder or winger and that versality is reportedly appealing to Liverpool, who are already scouring the market for potential replacements for Mo Salah.

Salah, 32, is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and sources have told TEAMtalk that it is unlikely he signs an extension, with a lucrative free transfer to the Saudi Pro League likely.

If Trossard and Salah both find themselves in Saudi next term then we could potentially see Arsenal and Liverpool go head-to-head in a transfer battle for Kudus.

He certainly won’t come cheap, though. Kudus is under contract at West Ham until 2028 and they view him as an important player for the present and future.

The Mirror claims that it would take a bid of £90m for West Ham to consider selling Kudus and Arsenal, along with Liverpool and Manchester City are considering moves for him in 2025.

Arsenal transfer gossip: Gyokeres latest / Arteta makes Partey plea

Meanwhile, Arsenal are considering signing a prolific striker to compete with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus and Sporting CP superstar Viktor Gyokeres is on their shortlist.

Sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk that the Gunners are ready to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United for Gyokeres.

We understand that Arsenal are seriously considering matching the €100m (£84m/$108.5m) release clause in Gyokeres’ contract but are likely to wait until next summer before doing so.

If more than one club matches his exit clause, it will be up to Gyokeres to choose his next destination, and right now a switch to the Premier League seems very likely.

In other news, Arsenal are set to open contract discussions with midfielder Thomas Partey after he has proven once again his importance to the team.

Reports have suggested that the Gunners could allow Partey to leave on a free transfer but his performances this season may have changed Mikel Arteta’s mind.

Barcelona are very interested in signing Partey on a free contract but Arteta is keen to prevent this and keep him at the Emirates for one more season at least.

