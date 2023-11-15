Arsenal to launch crippling Aston Villa raid in January; ‘sky high’ transfer fee touted

Arsenal have locked on to Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz as their number one transfer target for January, and the Gunners intend to steamroll any resistance put up by Unai Emery, per a report.

Arsenal’s interest in Douglas Luiz is long-standing. Mikel Arteta’s side previously failed with three bids for the Brazil international back in the summer of 2022. The highest offer totalled £25m.

Aston Villa had no intention of selling and just over a month later, their refusal to play ball was rewarded when Luiz signed a contract extension.

The 25-year-old is under contract at Villa Park until 2026 and has since gone on to establish himself among the Premier League’s leading central midfielders.

However, Arsenal’s interest has never waned and according to The Mirror, a renewed push for his signature is on the horizon.

The Gunners are determined to sign a new central midfielder once the winter window opens its doors. Per The Mirror, an engine room addition will take precedent over signing a new striker.

A multitude of midfielders are understood to be on Arsenal’s radar at present. Indeed, Andre (Fluminense), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Arthur Vermeeren (Royal Antwerp), Pablo Maia (Sao Paulo) and Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) have all drawn links.

But per The Mirror, Arsenal’s interest in Villa ace Luiz trumps all and the Brazilian is their ‘number one January transfer target’.

As such, and with a view to sustaining another title charge, Arsenal are labelled ‘likely’ to bid for Luiz when the window opens.

Villa reluctant to sell for less than £60m

The report acknowledges convincing Villa to sell such an influential player will be difficult in the extreme.

Nonetheless, Arsenal will push ahead with their plans for Luiz ‘even if Unai Emery’s men seem highly unlikely to be willing to sell’.

In the event Villa are actually open to cashing in, the report adds Arsenal will be expected to pay a ‘sky high transfer fee’.

Luiz’s valuation has ballooned way beyond the £25m Arsenal believed they could get a deal done for in 2022.

Indeed, our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, recently revealed Villa won’t even begin to contemplate a sale for anything less than £60m.

What’s more, Fletcher also revealed Aston Villa are unhappy with some of the tactics employed by Arsenal with regards to their efforts to persuade Luiz he should change clubs.

That, along with the fact Villa are a club very much on the rise under Emery, will make pulling off the coup incredibly difficult for Arsenal.

Nonetheless, The Mirror are adamant they will at least try their luck and there’s no harm in asking the question.

