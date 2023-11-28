Arsenal to make January move for red hot LaLiga star as Arteta aims to kill two birds with one stone

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Girona star Miguel Gutierrez, with Mikel Arteta keen on adding a new left-back to his squad.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has featured in all but one of the Gunner’s Premier League fixtures so far this season and has played a key role in their early success.

Summer signing Jurrien Timber picked up a serious injury at the start of the campaign, however, which has left Arsenal with few options in the left-back position.

The situation has been made more difficult by the fact that Kieran Tierney – who could leave Arsenal permanently next summer – and fellow left-back Nuno Tavares are out on loan.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has filled in admirably at times, but his best position is as a right-back.

Therefore, it would make sense for Arsenal to bring in a new left-back in January, despite their priorities being a new winger and midfielder.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Gutierrez is one player they are keen on, along with several other options across Europe.

It now seems that Arsenal could make a winter move for Gutierrez, who is considered to be one of the most in-form players in LaLiga at the moment.

Arsenal ponder move for versatile LaLiga star

According to football.London, Gutierrez has caught the attention of Arsenal’s scouts after impressing for high-flying Girona this season.

The Spanish club currently sit joint-top of the LaLiga table with Real Madrid after 14 matches so far in one of the biggest shocks of the season so far.

Typically, when a European team has a surprisingly good start their players are subject of heavy interest in January.

In Girona’s case, Ukraine international Artem Dovbyk and Manchester City loanee Yangel Herrera have both caught the headlines with their performances, but Gutierrez is one player going under the radar.

The 22-year-old joined Girona from Real Madrid in 2022. He is now one of the first names on the team sheet, making 50 appearances for Girona to date, scoring twice and making five assists.

A versatile player, Gutierrez has the ability to play as a left-back or as a left midfielder, so the Gunners could also satisfy their aim to sign a new winger by bringing him in.

At the age of 22, the Spain under-21s international is only expected to improve as he gains experience, so could prove to be an excellent long term addition for the Gunners.

Real Madrid do, however, retain a sell-on clause in Guitierrez’s deal, meaning Girona are likely to demand a hefty fee for their defender.

With that in mind, Arsenal will have to put their money where their mouth is to get a deal over the line this winter.

