Arsenal to move for £60m-rated Bundesliga winger in January as ‘major race’ ignites – report

Arsenal have emerged as one of the favourites to sign talented RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United also keen on the 21-year-old.

Nusa was one of Norway’s standout performers for Norway during the World Cup, and has continued his impressive form for Leipzig.

He has notched three goals and three assists in five Bundesliga appearances so far this season, and his performances have captured the attention of multiple Premier League sides.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed back in July that Arsenal had been considering a move for Nusa, and it appears that they remain keen on bringing him to the Emirates.

According to Football Insider, there is expected to be a ‘major race’ to sign Nusa in January, and Arsenal are firmly in the mix.

Arsenal and Aston Villa are said to be ‘better placed’ than other clubs, such as Newcastle, due to the fact that they are playing in the Champions League.

They are therefore expected to be ‘firm contenders’ to sign Nusa, but rival interest is ‘set to grow’ ahead of January, with the attacker reportedly valued at £60million.

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Arsenal considering Antonio Nusa move in January

Arsenal are looking to add more depth and quality on the wings, and Nusa, who generally operates from the left, would certainly bring those qualities.

The Gunners sold two wingers in Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli over the summer, and brought in one new wide man, Christos Tzolis.

It appears that Arsenal are actively looking at bringing in a new winger during the January transfer window, though.

Nusa appears to be one name under consideration, while Arsenal have also been linked with a surprise move for Newcastle’s Bazoumana Toure.

However, Toure only joined the Magpies over the summer and is on a long-term contract, so luring him from St James’ Park looks very difficult any time soon.

Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise has also been linked, but it would take a ridiculously big fee for Bayern to consider letting him go in January.

Nusa, therefore, represents a more realistic option. He is under contract until 2029, though, so Arsenal would still have to pay a big fee to sign him from Leipzig.

With a ‘major race’ reportedly coming in January, Nusa is a player to watch closely.

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