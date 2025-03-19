Arsenal to receive mammoth bid for their only unstoppable star, with transfer talks ON and asking price set

A critical Arsenal star is ‘open’ to leaving and has already fielded an approach from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, while a trusted reporter has confirmed the Gunners’ asking price along with how the club will proceed.

Arsenal again boast the Premier League’s meanest defence this season, with their mark of 24 goals conceded three fewer than runaway leaders Liverpool. The difference between the two sides has been in attack, with the Reds outscoring Arsenal 69 goals to 53.

Injuries are a mitigating factor, with Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz all spending significant spells on the sidelines.

As such, Arsenal have become heavily reliant on set piece goals and in Gabriel Magalhaes, have found a threat no Premier League side has a remedy for.

The Brazilian attacks deliveries with all his might and many of Nicolas Jover’s set piece plans are drawn up with Gabriel in mind.

But according to a fresh update from trusted reporter Ben Jacobs, Arsenal may have to make do without their unstoppable threat next season.

Reporting for GiveMeSport, Jacobs confirmed Saudi powerhouse Al-Nassr ‘plan to bid for Gabriel Magalhaes this summer and have already made contact with the Brazilian.’

It was then claimed the 27-year-old is ‘open to heading to Saudi Arabia at some point in his career.’ For the time being, Gabriel’s focus remains on Arsenal and winning this year’s Champions League, though all bets are off come the summer.

Arsenal set Gabriel asking price / Andrea Berta plans revealed

Gabriel has formed the Premier League’s meanest centre-back pairing alongside William Saliba.

That partnership has been the bedrock of Arsenal’s rise over the past few season and as you might expect, the Gunners don’t wish to see it broken.

Accordingly, Jacobs clarified Arsenal would not even consider offers below the €100m/£84m mark.

Furthermore, incoming sporting director, Andrea Berta, will immediately be tasked with ironing out a contract extension with the Brazilian.

Gabriel’s current deal is due to expire in 2027 and will have two years remaining at season’s end. Talks over a new deal begun during Edu’s reign at the club and per Jacobs, Berta will pick up where Edu left off.

