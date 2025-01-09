Arsenal to rival Juventus for elite Barcelona defender, with Gunners set to launch bid

Arsenal could launch a bid for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo as they try to beat Juventus to his signature, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Gunners made contact with the Catalans several days ago to enquire about a potential move for Araujo and now they are set to step up their pursuit.

Mikel Arteta is open to signing a new centre-back this month, who can provide cover for Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba. Jakub Kiwior is Arsenal’s current back-up option but he has featured infrequently and has been linked with moves to Serie A.

TEAMtalk sources state that Arsenal and Juventus both hold concrete interest in Barcelona star Araujo. The Gunners are understood to be seriously considering a bid for the defender as they aim to beat Juventus in the race.

Araujo, 25, has made just one appearance this season due to being ruled out of the start of the campaign with a hamstring injury. He has now returned to full fitness and featured against UD Barbastro in the Copa Del Rey last week.

We understand that the Uruguayan international is open to leaving Barcelona for a new challenge this month and a switch to the Premier League interests him.

Barcelona, meanwhile are still in a precarious financial position and selling players like Araujo could help them in that regard.

Araujo race still open at this stage – sources

It is currently unclear how much Arsenal are willing to spend on Araujo. However, contacts over a potential move started days ago and work is already underway over a deal, with a bid a real and imminent possibility.

Juventus will be tough to beat in the race as manager Thiago Motta has identified Araujo as a key target to cover for Gleison Bremer, who is currently sidelined with an injury.

Araujo is yet to decide on his ideal next move but the interest from Arsenal and Juventus has caught his attention.

Sources say that Juventus are firmly in the race and it’s unclear at this stage who the favourites are to sign Araujo, with the situation currently open.

Araujo’s Barcelona contract is set to expire in 2026 so this month or this summer are the LaLiga side’s last chances to recoup a decent fee for his services, if he doesn’t extend.

More developments on Araujo are expected in the coming days and the race between Arsenal and Juventus is on, while other suitors could still emerge.

