Arsenal’s hunt for a new striker is reportedly in its final stages as Sporting CP goal machine Victor Gyokeres could reportedly join ‘this week.’

As we exclusively revealed in March, Arsenal have told Eddie Nketiah that he’s free to find a new club this summer as he won’t be guaranteed minutes in the coming campaign.

The North Londoners have just slapped a £50m price tag on the 25-year-old amid interest from Crystal Palace.

Nketiah will need replacing if he leaves as expected and Mikel Arteta also wants more competition for Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz as he prepares for another title charge.

Gyokeres, 26, joined Sporting from Coventry City for £17.5m last summer and he’s been banging in goals for fun in Portugal – netting 43 times in 50 matches in 2023/24.

His stunning form has caught the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs and Arsenal have decided on him as their top striker target.

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta to brutally axe Arsenal duo to make way for England star Chelsea, Liverpool ‘like’

But a deal could come much sooner than expected as reports from Portugal, as cited by The Evening Standard, claim the Gunners could ‘wrap up a deal within days.’

Gyokeres certainly won’t be a cheap addition, however, given he has a £86m release clause in his contract.

Arsenal ‘desperate’ to sign Viktor Gyokeres

The report claims talks are ‘ongoing’ over a deal for Gyokeres between Arsenal and Sporting and they must be progressing well if a transfer is just around the corner.

Arteta is said to be ‘desperate’ for a new focal point in attack and views the Swedish international as his top choice, despite the Gunners also being keen on Victor Gyokeres and Serhou Guirassy.

The idea Gyokeres could be signed imminently suggests Arsenal want it done before they submit their accounts to the Premier League on Sunday.

The forward provided hope to potential suitors last month after being asked about his future in an interview.

DON’T MISS: The seven most in-demand strikers who are set for a blockbuster move this summer: Man Utd, Arsenal targets

“I have a contract and I won’t be sad if I stay, I’m very happy, but we’ll see what happens. We can’t predict much, but let’s see what next year will be like.”

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal do trigger Gyokeres’ release clause or come in with a lower offer for him first. If they don’t move quickly, one of his other suitors could swoop in for his signature.

If Gyokeres can replicate his form for Sporting in the Premier League, he could be the player that helps Arsenal finally close the gap on Man City.