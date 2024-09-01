Arsenal are all set to extend manager Mikel Arteta’s contract until the 2027–2028 campaign and hand their manager a sizeable pay rise, per reports.

Meanwhile Arsenal Sporting Director Edu, is anticipated to start talks over a new deal in September.

After a trying period during the conclusion of Arsene Wenger’s reign and Unai Emery’s relatively short tenure in charge, Arsenal are pleased with the job Arteta has done during his time at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are now back in the Champions League and challenging for trophies again.

Arteta is expected to be offered a significant bump in his salary with Arsenal well aware that Pep Guardiola’s anticipated departure from Manchester City could see their owners come knocking for the former Citizens assistant coach.

“Arteta’s new contract is expected to include a substantial salary increase, reflecting the club’s confidence in Arteta’s leadership and their commitment to long-term success,” Caught Offside’s report states.

“Sources close to the negotiations believe that Arteta is likely to accept Arsenal’s offer, given his positive relationship with the club and his desire to continue building on the progress he’s made in his project so far.”

Edu is set to oversee the talks between the club and Arteta as the Sporting Director before engaging in talks over his own contract extension with the club. The Brazilian has been credited with masterminding many of Arsenal’s best transfer moves in recent seasons.

Arsenal favour continuity to continue upward trajectory

Edu oversaw another sold transfer window for Arsenal this summer, supplying Arteta with a squad they hope will maintain a title challenge.

“It’s the last day, the last minutes, so (it’s been) a long day, a long transfer window but in the end, I think we as a club have to be proud once again. The way we are working together, the way we did all the deals,” Edu said after the transfer deadline.

“I think we are in a very good situation when see all the loan players in the right clubs. You see the signings we have like Riccardo and like Merino, so the players that we planned to sign, our targets, they are here. Also the players that we decided to sell, I think we sold them for the right price, to the right clubs, in the right way also which is important.

“So today to be here on the last day of the transfer window, to get someone like Sterling, who I believe will be someone very important for the squad, who is going to give a lot to the team. So it’s a pleasure, and in the end everyone – not only me because there are a lot of people working here as well – but it’s a pleasure we are finishing the transfer window.”

