Arsenal have surprisingly been told Liverpool star Darwin Nunez would be a ‘brilliant’ solution to their striker problems.

Arsenal are operating with a weakened forward line due to Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli all being out injured. Gunners chiefs will likely be regretting the fact they did not engineer deals for a new centre-forward and winger in January to aid Mikel Arteta’s title push.

For now, Arteta will have to rely on the likes of Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling.

In the summer, though, Arsenal are expected to spend big to improve several key positions, with No 9 being the priority.

Former Liverpool star Didi Hamann has now urged Arsenal to consider a move for Nunez, despite his struggles on Merseyside.

The pundit said (via the Daily Mirror): “The only real question mark I have about Arsenal’s squad is the centre-forward position. And I think even Darwin Nunez, I think he would be gold for Arsenal.

“Because I think if you’ve got somebody up top who bullies defenders, who draws defenders in, he always gets the attention of two or three defenders.

“Obviously, he’s a big unit. He’s quick. The game changes. If you’ve got somebody up top with a physical presence, with pace, it’s a different ballgame.

“They always find space, Arsenal, but it also makes it easier for the likes of Saka and Martinelli and [Martin] Odegaard when they get into these pockets because quick players stretch teams.

“They simply haven’t got it. I think even a Nunez would be a brilliant addition to the squad, but it’s too late for that now and they have to make do with what they have [this season].”

Nunez joining Arsenal would be shock move

Liverpool have been tipped to consider offers for Nunez this summer as he has failed to live up to his huge price tag at Anfield.

The Uruguayan has been guilty of missing a host of big chances in a Liverpool shirt, most recently against Aston Villa. While Nunez is capable of some great goals, his profligacy means Arsenal fans would likely be disappointed with his signing.

The Saudis made contact for Nunez last summer but he is not keen to make that move as he would rather continue playing at the top level in Europe. Should the 25-year-old be officially put up for sale by Liverpool, then he is more likely to join a European club such as AC Milan than head to Arsenal or the Middle East.

Hamann’s verdict on Nunez comes after Gabby Agbonlahor said earlier this week that the forward is ‘sure’ to leave Liverpool in the summer if a major bid comes in. While Liverpool fans ‘love’ Nunez, Agbonlahor has questioned whether he has the composure in front of goal to be the Reds’ main No 9.

Interestingly, Liverpool could challenge Arsenal for Arteta’s dream striker target. TEAMtalk can confirm that Liverpool hold interest in Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and that the Swede is tempted by a move to Anfield.

Should Isak either prove too expensive to sign or join Liverpool instead, then Arsenal will likely step up their move for RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal transfers: Third striker option; encouragement over La Liga swoop

Isak and Sesko have reportedly been joined by Moise Kean on Arsenal’s striker shortlist.

The ex-Everton forward has impressed Arsenal scouts by netting 19 goals in 29 appearances for Fiorentina this season.

Goalkeeper is another position Arteta hopes Arsenal can improve this summer as he wants better competition for No 1 David Raya.

An Espanyol chief has admitted he ‘can’t say no’ to Joan Garcia joining Arsenal if the Gunners launch an appropriate bid later this year.

