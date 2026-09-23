Arsenal told Liverpool duo would be ‘perfect’ signings as dream January transfer recommended

Arsenal have been told that Liverpool pair Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike would have been “perfect” signings, while a dream transfer for January has been mooted.

The Gunners arguably already have the strongest squad in the Premier League, but there is still room for improvement with their attack.

This is because they missed out on several targets in the summer, including Julian Alvarez, Vinicius Junior, Bradley Barcola and Morgan Rogers.

This issue is worsened by Viktor Gyokeres struggling, with Fabrizio Romano now revealing a bombshell update on his future.

Therefore, Arsenal could sign a new striker in the winter transfer window, and former Premier League forward Jay Bothroyd has commented on Gyokeres’ struggles.

Bothroyd said on Football Uncensored: “Gyokeres was fantastic in Portugal, he was scoring loads of goals and he was beating up the league.

“He’s come to the Premier League and, physically, everyone can compete with him.

“But when I keep hearing, ‘Oh, he’s playing in between the defenders, he’s occupying people’… Arsenal are too big just to have a player and say: ‘You’re occupying the centre-backs.'”

On Julian Alvarez and two “perfect” alternative signings, Bothroyd continued: “When I look at Julian Alvarez, I think he is exactly what Arsenal needed.

“I wanted to get Alexander Isak from Newcastle, I think that was the perfect signing.

“Then Hugo Ekitike, that was a perfect signing.

“But I think Alvarez fits exactly what Arsenal need which is a player who can come in between the lines, he can get turned, he can manufacture his own goals, he can play out in wide areas and obviously he can play on the shoulder.”

Dream Arsenal signing for January recommended

Bothroyd has also recommended a potential dream signing for Arsenal for the upcoming winter transfer window, while their blunt attack factored into the 3-0 loss to Brighton.

“When you look at Arsenal right now, that was a game [Brighton] that Arsenal still could have got a result from even though they played badly,” he added.

“Kai Havertz’s chance, a one on one… clinical strikers, predators, will score those goals

“Even Bukayo Saka, he had a big chance that he could have scored.”

When asked to name a dream Arsenal signing for the January transfer window, Bothroyd replied: “Alvarez. We’ve seen that already [that he wants to leave].

“The only thing is that Atletico Madrid said that they’re not going to be selling him to Barcelona.

“Does he want to stay at Atletico Madrid where he doesn’t want to be either or does he want to go to one of the biggest clubs in the world where he can win something?”