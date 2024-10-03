Arsenal may have to nearly double the offer they submitted to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia if they return for a second bite at the cherry next year.

Garcia looked set to swap La Liga for the Premier League after reportedly agreeing personal terms with Arsenal, only for Espanyol to turn down a move.

The Gunners are understood to have bid around £17 million (€20.2, $22.3m) for the 23-year-old but that fell way short of his £25.2m (€30m, $33m) release clause.

Mikel Arteta’s men eventually signed Neto on loan from Bournemouth in late August, along with allowing backup keeper Aaron Ramsdale to join Southampton.

If Arsenal do move for the 6ft 3in stopper in 2025, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claims Garcia’s clause value will rise to £29.5m (€35m, $38.7m) if he gets a Spain call-up.

Garcia is currently in the pre-selection list of Spain boss Luis de la Fuente and could get the nod in the squad after Unai Simon’s injury, with the Gunners’ David Raya expected to start in their upcoming Nations League games. This update may be food for thought for Arsenal.

Transfer move still on the table

Garcia has risen to prominence after his impressive displays helped Espanyol secure promotion to La Liga last season.

After making the number one jersey his own at the tail end of the 2023/24 campaign, he is firmly first choice this season – making eight appearances so far.

As he continues to get more game time, his importance to the Parakeets is only likely to grow. Despite that, club director Fran Garagarza has admitted he could be sold “another time”.

“For this exercise we have understood that Joan is an asset and that he is necessary to achieve the objective because he plays in a very specific position. We could not weaken there, we could not. The interest in him will not stop. The time to sell Joan may be at another time,” he said last month.

Another factor to consider is Garcia’s contract with Espanyol runs until 2029, potentially making a purchase even more difficult. It remains to be seen if Arsenal will be put off by the Spanish side’s valuation of their asset.

Arsenal target in-demand striker

The Gunners are reportedly in a race to sign Lille forward Jonathan David, but face competition from Liverpool and Newcastle United, among others.

Kai Havertz has been in excellent form for the north London team this season but the Premier League title hopefuls are still exploring the possibility of signing another out-and-out striker in 2025.

Despite having a superb centre-back pairing of Gabriel and William Saliba, Arsenal are reportedly among a number of sides keeping tabs on Benfica defender Tomas Araujo.

The 22-year-old is said to be wanted by Tottenham and Chelsea and could be made available for €20m (£16.6m; £22.1m).

If they pursue this, that could open the door for Poland defender Jakub Kiwior to make an exit as he is behind the likes of Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, and more at the Emirates. Reports suggest he could be sold in 2025.