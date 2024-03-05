Arsenal told PL striker ‘would prevail’ for them, as legend adds fire to Man Utd superstar signing links

Evan Ferguson and Victor Osimhen could both move to big Premier League sides this summer

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit believes Evan Ferguson “would prevail” for the Gunners, but they won’t get Victor Osimhen as he is “more likely” to go to Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of top strikers in the past few months. That’s because, for all the quality in Mikel Arteta’s side, he’s lacking a deadly central attacker.

Gabriel Jesus has scored four goals in 18 Premier League games this season, and has fallen away from the player he looked like he could be for the Gunners in his first pre-season ahead of the last campaign.

His falloff has been so steep, in fact, that Kai Havertz is being preferred to him up top at the moment.

The German is outscoring him by three Premier League goals at the moment, and is on course for his best return in the English top flight (his current highest tally is only eight).

With a dearth of out-and-out goalscoring talent in the side, big names such as Osimhen, Ivan Toney and Viktor Gyokeres have been linked with moves to the Emirates.

A move for the former looks less likely now, with a recent report stating Manchester United have exploded into a leading position for the Napoli man.

That’s as new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants him as his ‘statement signing’ and he’ll have money to burn on the £110million release clause.

Petit tips Ferguson to replace Jesus

Gunners legend Petit is in agreement that Jesus might not be the best man for the striker job due to his propensity for shirking chances, but he feels Brighton man Ferguson could be the man to take the role forwards.

“Gabriel Jesus always gives his all, but he always lacks the coolness in front of goal. Perhaps a big-name new signing would somehow give him wings,” Petit told Wett Freunde.

“Evan Ferguson would prevail due to his effectiveness and coolness.”

Ferguson (19) has scored 12 Premier League goals in his 45 Premier League games, and while he’s not as on fire as he was when he burst into Brighton’s side, he’s still young and has a lot of time to improve.

He clearly has the natural gifts to be a top striker, and that somebody as good as Petit sees his potential to play for a big club shows he’s capable of taking that next step.

Petit tips Osimhen for Man Utd

The Gunners legend also agrees that Arsenal are behind the United in the pursuit for Osimhen.

“I think Osimhen is more likely to move elsewhere, for example to Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester United, because they simply have more money,” Petit said.

Indeed, United will be buoyed by the chequebook of Ratcliffe this summer, and that’s likely to see some big names walk in as he looks to make his mark at Old Trafford.

It would not be a surprise if Osimhen was to be one of those big names, and after 31 goals last season and 13 so far this season, he could elevate them beyond their current standing and back towards the upper echelons of the league.

A striker of his quality might well have the ability to help whatever side he plays for to sustain that level, be it United, Arsenal or another club.

