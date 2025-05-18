Arsenal will reportedly step up their interest in AC Milan ace Rafael Leao if Gabriel Martinelli makes a shock summer transfer exit.

Mikel Arteta’s side have set their sights on signing a new winger this summer, particularly after realising how badly key wideman Bukayo Saka’s injury absence hurt them this term.

If Arsenal want to get back to winning trophies, something they haven’t done since their 2020 FA Cup triumph, they need to procure multiple quality additions ahead of next campaign.

Martinelli was once seen as one of the Gunners’ biggest rising stars but a return of 51 goals and 29 assists in 223 games may have altered the north London outfit’s expectations on the forward.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Arsenal are not actively looking to sell the Brazil international but that has not stopped them looking for other wide options.

That is where Milan star Leao comes in. Football Insider previously claimed that Arsenal are prepared to sell Martinelli, 23, if they can find a first-rate replacement. And according to former Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers chief scout Mick Brown, if the Brazilian departs, Leao, 25, would be a great option.

He told Football Insider: “Rafael Leao is one of the players Arsenal have been looking at. They have been looking at him since the start of the season and potentially beyond that, because it’s a position they are aware they have problems in.

“These decisions are made in the background over a period of time, they’re not reactionary. So they’ve been working behind the scenes, scouting him and figuring out what it would take to sign him.

“He’s very direct, quick and skilful which is exactly the type of winger they’re looking for. He likes to go at his man, stretch teams and make a difference going forward. I think Arsenal have lacked that type of player this season because apart from Saka they don’t have decisive players in the final third who will make a difference.”

One stumbling block, however, is that Leao could cost a whopping £85 million (€101m, $113m) to sign…

Martinelli exit seems unlikely

On the face of it, there seems to be a remote possibility that Arsenal will cash in on Martinelli – unless they receive a seismic offer for his services.

TEAMtalk understands that manager Arteta would love to keep Martinelli, along with fellow versatile forward Leandro Trossard.

If Arsenal are to mount an even greater challenge for the Premier League and the Champions League in 2025/26, they will likely need to keep onto some of their biggest goal threats – while strengthening in those areas, too.

That is why they have been linked with the likes of Leao but also Athletic Club star Nico Williams, who has been a target for the Gunners for the best part of a year.

There is belief at Arsenal that Martinelli can become a player who can regularly hit double figures for goals, so an exit seems premature.

