Arsenal told to relieve Bukayo Saka of captain’s armband after Gunners suffer huge blow in title race

Arsenal’s hopes of lifting the Premier League title took a big blow on Saturday when they lost 1-0 to Newcastle United and Tony Cascarino has brought Bukayo Saka’s role in the team into question.

The Gunners’ were handed a lifeline by Manchester City, who lost 2-1 to Bournemouth, but Liverpool beat Brighton 2-1 to go seven points clear of Mikel Arteta’s side in the table.

Arsenal now find themselves behind Liverpool, Man City and high-flyers Nottingham Forest, who have enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s Weekend Sports Breakfast, Cascarino said that he feels Saka’s role as Arsenal captain, in the absense of Martin Odegaard, is having a detrimental impact on his performances.

“Bukayo Saka’s a fantastic player, and I speak highly of him all the time, because I love his desire, his hunger, his goal, intelligence as a player, his assists,” Cascarino said.

“I just don’t want him to be captain because I think he needs to be on his game and think about his game only.

“You’ve got Declan Rice in there. Give him the captain’s armband. You’ve got Thomas Partey. I just feel you should be going, Saka, you play your game. I think certain players need to be just left to play their game.”

READ MORE: Man Utd, Arsenal stunned as Barcelona line up swap deal for Ruben Amorim favourite

Arsenal urged to let Saka ‘get on with it’

Saka, 23, is undoubtedly one of Arsenal’s most important players and has registered 10 goal contributions in nine Premier League appearances so far.

The England international is one of the main reasons why the Gunners have turned into trophy challengers under Mikel Arteta. However, Cascarino, who made 620 appearances during his playing career, doesn’t believe attacking players like Saka should be asked to wear the captain’s armband.

“When they’re forwards, generally, whether it’s a goal scorer or a winger, let them get on with it. I just think Arsenal have enough captains in there,” Cascarino added.

“And this has taken nothing away from Saka, because I think he’s a fabulous talent that needs to be. Just leave him to get on with his game.”

Odegaard is Arsenal’s captain. Arteta has never officially named a vice-captain, but Jorginho has pulled on the armband in Odegaard’s absence before.

But with Jorginho starting just one Premier League game so far this season Saka could be Arsenal’s stand-in skipper until Odegaard recovers from injury.

Recent reports suggest, however, that Odegaard could return to the Arsenal squad for their Champions League clash against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Arsenal round-up: Kudus linked / Thomas Partey contract latest

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on West Ham star Mohammed Kudus amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of Leandro Trossard.

Trossard, 29, was the subject of a late summer loan move from Al-Ittihad, which was rejected, but the Saudi club remain interested and are ready to make another offer for him.

Arsenal are big admirers of Kudus and enquired about signing him before he made the £40m switch to the London Stadium from Ajax last year.

The Ghanaian international can play as a attacking midfielder or winger and that versatility is appealing to the Gunners, who are looking to strengthen their options out wide.

However, reports suggest that it could take a bid of £90m to convince West Ham to sell Kudus, who is under contract until 2028.

In other news, Arteta has admitted that midfielder Thomas Partey is a ‘big player’ for his team and now, Arsenal are set to open contract discussions with him.

Partey, 31, is out of contract at the end of the season and Barcelona, along with several Saudi Pro League clubs have registered an interest in signing him on a free transfer.

The centre-mid’s performances this term have displayed his importance to Arsenal and it will be interesting to see whether he agrees to sign a new deal with the North Londoners.

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…