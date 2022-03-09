Arsenal have been urged to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin who could be available this summer to replace Alexandre Lacazette who shouldn’t be offered a new contract, says Perry Groves.

The Gunners pushed hard to sign a striker last month, most notably in the form of Dusan Vlahovic. However, the Serbian marksman would go on to join Juventus, leaving Arsenal without a direct replacement for the departed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

That has placed greater responsibility on the shoulders of Lacazette, though he too could leave in the summer.

The Frenchman, 30, is out of contract at season’s end and it remains unclear at present whether he’ll pen fresh terms.

Reports have claimed that talks with Lacazette would have to wait until the summer while Arsenal mull over their options. But his recent upturn in form has prompted speculation they could accelerate their plans.

However, speaking at the recent London Football Awards (via the Daily Star), former Arsenal favourite Perry Groves has explained why Lacazette shouldn’t be offered a new deal. That’s despite the striker playing an integral role in Arsenal’s recent surge into fourth spot.

Arsenal unlikely to renew Lacazette’s contract – Groves

“Without a shadow of a doubt, they need a centre-forward [in the summer],” said Groves.

“I don’t think they are going to re-sign Alexandre Lacazette. I am a big fan of Lacazette, the quality he brings players in around him with the physicality.

“Obviously his goalscoring output has dropped substantially over the last 18 months but the money and the wages he is on, I don’t think they will renew for that sort of money.”

On the subject of who Arsenal should sign to replace Lacazette, Groves named Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the prime candidate.

“I would bring in someone like [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin,” added Groves. “I think he would fit in perfect. His attitude is good, taught by Carlo Ancelotti and off the ball he can close down and press.”

Calvert-Lewin was one of a handful of strikers linked with Arsenal in January. Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak was another, but Calvert-Lewin would arguably be the safest option given his Premier League experience.

What’s more, the Toffees could be strong-armed into a sale if they suffer relegation this season. A recent report from the Daily Mail detailed the financial crisis the club could face if they fail to beat the drop.

Calvert-Lewin is the club’s most saleable asset, and his exit would help stabilise the club’s finances greatly.

Gnabry back to Arsenal?

Meanwhile, Arsenal are expected to splash the cash this summer and a report has detailed how they could replace one winger with a far superior option in Serge Gnabry.

According to Football London, the former Gunner, 26, is facing an uncertain future with Bayern Munich.

Gnabry’s contract with the German giant expires in the summer of 2023. He will thus have only 12 months remaining when the season concludes and Football London state talks over a new contract are ‘stalling’.

Gnabry has always spoken warmly of Arsenal in interviews since leaving the club. And with the likes of Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman on the books, Bayern may decide to cut bait this summer if Gnabry can’t be pinned down to club-favourable terms.

What’s more, Sky Sports have rated Gnabry’s chances of remaining at Bayern at ’50/50′. All that combined sees Football London talk up a Gnabry return to north London. Furthermore, majority owner Stan Kroenke reportedly poised to sanction a ‘significant summer outlay’ in the market.

However, the article notes Gnabry would not return unless his minutes were guaranteed. With Bukayo Saka excelling on one flank, that would put Gnabry in direct competition with Nicolas Pepe.

Regardless, the Ivorian has never truly hit the heights at the Emirates. As such, Football London conclude he could be sold to clear the deck for Gnabry’s arrival. Pepe was reportedly in Lyon and Marseille’s sights in January.

