Arsenal and Tottenham have reportedly stepped up their interest in Turkey star Baris Alper Yilmaz – as Galatasaray name their price for the talented winger.

The 24-year-old was one of many players at Euro 2024 to put in statement displays, with Yilmaz causing Liverpool and Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk all sorts of problems with his pace and trickery in the quarter-finals.

The former Ankara Keciorengucu ace, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, scored seven goals and bagged 12 assists in 55 appearances for the Turkish outfit last season, but it seems his days at Galatasaray may be numbered.

Indeed, Sedat Tahiroglu, the chairman of his former team Keciorengucu, has confirmed the Reds’ and Dortmund’s interest in the 6ft 1in right winger, who has scored 11 goals and registered 14 assists in 108 appearances for the Super Lig team since joining them in the 2021/22 campaign.

He said: “We have 20 percent of Baris Alper Yilmaz’s share but Galatasaray has not requested a meeting with us on this issue. I hear Liverpool and Arsenal want him but I know [new Borussia Dortmund coach] Nuri Sahin definitely wants him. I don’t think the price will be €50m (£42m). He can be sold for around €30m (£25.3m).

“The path needs to be paved for young people for Turkish football. Hopefully he will make the decision that is good for him. The money is not important. The important thing is for Baris Alper to go to a team where he will be successful because he will be the face of Turkey.”

And that is where Tottenham and Arsenal come in. According to reports, both the north London clubs sent scouts to see Yilmaz at the Euros in Germany in recent weeks.

While he is known as a wideman, the Turkey ace started up front in the 3-1 win over Georgia, the 3-0 loss to Portugal, and the 2-1 victory against the Czech Republic.

For the 2-1 last-16 triumph over Austria, he was shifted out to the right wing, while Arda Guler led the line for the Turks; and the same was the case for the 2-1 quarter-final defeat to the Netherlands. This shows Yilmaz is a versatile forward, making him an appealing target.

Premier League duo learn Yilmaz price tag

Now, Turkish publication Sabah state the player’s agent is set to hold talks with the Gunners and Spurs ahead of the new Premier League season – which begins on August 17.

However, the report adds Galatasaray will only listen to offers starting at £25.3m, suggesting he could depart for more than the fee Tahiroglu mooted.

Sabah add the winger, whose contract at the Turkish side runs until the summer of 2027, is on the radar of Brighton, Manchester United, and Aston Villa, too.

And according to the Liverpool Echo, Yilmaz has been spotted in the United Kingdom, fuelling speculation of a Premier League transfer. Indeed, He recently posted a photo on Instagram showing him smiling on the streets of London, before quickly deleting it.

It remains to be seen if he will head to pastures new in the coming weeks and if potential suitors are willing to pay at least £25m for his services.