Arsenal are hoping to sign a new midfielder in 2026 and have identified Club Brugge’s Aleksandar Stankovic as a new target, according to a report, while highly-rated Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi is also on their shortlist.

Arsenal spent heavily in the summer, signing top players such as Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke. Zubimendi’s fellow midfielder Christian Norgaard was also among the eight new arrivals at the Emirates.

However, Arsenal are expected to dip back into the market to land another new midfielder in the near future, with Norgaard 31 years old and only viewed as a stop-gap addition.

Mikel Arteta is seeking a versatile player who can rotate with the likes of Declan Rice and Zubimendi, helping to give them a well-earned rest, while also allowing Rice to be unleashed further forward.

As per Italian source L’Interista, Arsenal are ‘targeting’ a move for Stankovic, and are ‘following him with great interest’.

Fellow Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport revealed recently that Arsenal have been joined by Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in making an ‘enquiry’ for the Serbia star.

Arsenal scouts have been impressed by Stankovic’s rise since joining Brugge from Inter Milan in July.

Stankovic is only 20 years old but has quickly emerged into one of Brugge’s best players. Indeed, Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has praised him for his ‘exceptional technique, high football IQ, excellent spatial awareness and impressive passing range’.

Fans may recognise the Stankovic name, as the youngster is the son of former Inter and Lazio star Dejan Stankovic, who also operated in midfield.

Inter could scupper Arsenal plans

One factor which will make an Arsenal move difficult is Inter’s buy-back clause. When selling Stankovic Jr to Brugge for €10m earlier this year, Inter made sure to include a buy-back option worth €23-25m (£20-22m).

L’Interista add that the Nerazzurri are preparing to activate it to re-sign Stankovic, which would force Arsenal to sound out alternative options – such as Bouaddi…

Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Bouaddi, while reports in both France and Italy have claimed the Gunners are drawing up a €45m (£39m) bid for the impressive 18-year-old midfielder.

TuttoJuve claim Arsenal will ‘make a decisive move’ for Bouaddi to beat Juventus to his signature.

Sources previously told our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Paris Saint-Germain are leading the charge for Bouaddi.

Graeme Bailey reported for us on Sunday that Sunderland have ambitiously joined the hunt for the French starlet, along with one of his compatriots.

