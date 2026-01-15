Arsenal are pressing ahead with plans to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille, according to a report, while we have already revealed which Premier League clubs they will need to fend off to complete the transfer.

Bouaddi is only 18 years of age but is already a regular starter for Lille, having played 22 times so far this season. The central midfielder has earned plaudits for his game intelligence, vision and ball-carrying ability.

Bouaddi mainly operates in the No 8 role as a box-to-box midfielder, though he can also play as a No 6 if required. The teenager’s fantastic performances in Ligue 1 have caught the attention of scouts in France, England, Spain and beyond.

According to the Daily Star and French source RMC Sport, Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Bouaddi by taking ‘formal steps’ to agree a deal.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is thought to be in contact with Lille chiefs as he pushes to win the race for the midfield sensation.

Lille are open to selling Bouaddi if a bid worth around €50million (£43m) arrives. The French outfit would ideally like to keep their academy graduate for longer, helping him reach his full potential with them, but they know a €50m sale would completely transform their finances.

The reports name Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid as competitors for Bouaddi, with Arsenal leading the charge as it stands.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal keen on Bouaddi, Jacquet

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on December 22 that Manchester United are in the mix for the starlet. At that stage, PSG had made the strongest push to convince him on a move, though if the latest reports are to be believed, then Arsenal have responded with talks of their own.

TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey reported on December 28 that Sunderland are targeting ambitious deals for Bouaddi and one of his Ligue 1 opponents if they avoid relegation to the Championship this season.

France is emerging as an important hunting ground for Berta and Arsenal, as the Gunners are also firmly in the mix to land Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet.

Sources have confirmed to us that Arsenal are huge fans of the 20-year-old centre-back, though Real Madrid will provide competition for his signing.

Arsenal transfer news: White latest; Guehi decision

Meanwhile, our sources have responded to claims Arsenal will let Ben White leave this month.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been tipped to rival Liverpool and Manchester City for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Arsenal have reportedly decided exactly when they will accelerate their bid to sign Guehi.