Arsenal have enquired about the potential capture of Paris Saint-Germain ace Bradley Barcola, while the Gunners have also been linked with a thrilling Real Madrid raid.

Arsenal have long been linked with signing a new left winger to challenge Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. Martinelli became the first Arsenal player to score in five straight Champions League games earlier this season, though Emirates chiefs are nevertheless spying a more reliable replacement.

The Premier League leaders have been credited with interest in several of the world’s best left wingers, including Vinicius Junior, Rafael Leao and Nico Williams, but now Barcola has emerged as a new option…

Arsenal act on Bradley Barcola interest

Arsenal have made an enquiry to see if they can snare Barcola as the French forward is considering his long-term future at PSG, sources have revealed to our transfer insider Graeme Bailey.

Barcola’s contract expires in June 2028 and it is unclear whether he will pen an extension. He is worried that competition from the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue could affect his development.

Intermediaries have been working on a potential move and have held talks with numerous clubs, including Arsenal.

While Barcola will not be available to sign this month, sources state that ‘the links to England are real’ – and a transfer could occur in the summer or beyond.

Arsenal could face competition from Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester City if they open official talks for the 23-year-old.

Reports in France claimed recently that Arsenal are expected to make a ‘strong move’ to prise Barcola away from PSG.

Barcola could cost as much as €100million (£87m) to sign.

Ambitious Real Madrid pursuit

Arsenal are aiming to make the ‘signing of the year’ by raiding Real Madrid for Arda Guler, it has been claimed.

Spanish source E-Noticias report that Mikel Arteta has ‘requested’ the sensational signing of Guler, who is fast emerging as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world.

The report suggests that Guler could follow Endrick’s lead by departing Madrid on loan. But unlike Endrick’s loan switch to Lyon, Guler’s loan move to Arsenal could allegedly include an option or obligation to buy worth €90m (£78m).

The reason Guler has been linked with a move away from Madrid is that his role has diminished slightly after what was a fantastic start to the season.

This is not the first time Arsenal have been named as suitors for the Turk. Indeed, Fabrizio Romano confirmed in September that Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta might swoop in if Madrid put Guler on the market.

Although, it is hard to see Madrid letting the 20-year-old leave on a permanent basis given his world-class potential.

Marc Guehi battle underway

It emerged on Thursday afternoon that Arsenal have entered the frame for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Their interest was first revealed by the Daily Mirror, and it has since been confirmed by David Ornstein.

Even with William Saliba and Gabriel in their team, Arsenal see the free signing of Guehi as an opportunity not to be missed.

Ornstein states that Arsenal will ‘most likely’ move for the England centre-back in the summer – but that depends on whether he is still at Palace.

City are making progress as they look to capture Guehi this month. Liverpool could also step up January talks after missing out on Guehi last summer.