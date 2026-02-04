Arsenal, Chelsea converge on thrilling Middlesbrough striker as Liverpool, Man City watch on

Middlesbrough striker Cruz Ibeh, who is a target for Arsenal and Chelsea

Middlesbrough are bracing themselves for another battle to keep hold of one of their brightest academy prospects, with TEAMtalk learning that 17‑year‑old striker Cruz Ibeh is attracting serious attention from a host of Premier League giants, including Arsenal and Chelsea.

Sources have told us that Arsenal and Chelsea are pushing particularly hard for the prolific forward, who is widely regarded inside Rockliffe Park as one of the most gifted attacking talents the club has produced in years.

Liverpool and Manchester City are also monitoring developments closely, adding further pressure to Boro’s attempts to keep the Middlesbrough-born starlet on Teesside.

The interest comes at a time when Middlesbrough have already endured a difficult 12 months in terms of academy retention.

Highly‑rated midfield twins Anton and Bailey Palmer were snapped up by Brighton and Hove Albion late last year, while England youth goalkeeper Isaac Collinson made the switch to Chelsea before that.

Middlesbrough’s ability to produce elite talent remains unquestioned — but keeping hold of them is becoming increasingly challenging.

Ibeh, however, is seen as a different level of priority. The 17‑year‑old signed his first professional contract in November, a move Boro hoped would help fend off early suitors.

The teenager then made his senior debut in January, coming off the bench in the FA Cup third‑round defeat at Fulham — a moment viewed internally as the first step in a carefully managed pathway to the first team.

Why Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City want Cruz Ibeh

Ibeh’s stock has only risen since. The forward recently hit a superb hat‑trick for Middlesbrough’s Under‑21 side in a 6‑1 demolition of Ipswich Town, further underlining why Premier League clubs are circling.

The 17-year-old blend of pace, power and natural finishing ability has long marked him as a standout, with some at Middlesbrough believing that he could become the most exciting striker to emerge from their academy in decades.

We understand that Middlesbrough are fully aware of the mounting interest, but they remain confident they can convince Ibeh that his long-term future lies at the Riverside Stadium.

The club view him as a potential first-team regular within the next couple of seasons and are determined not to lose another homegrown gem before he has the chance to make his mark.

With the summer window approaching and the Premier League’s elite stepping up their scouting efforts, Boro may soon face their sternest test yet in keeping hold of a player they believe could be truly special.

