Luiz, Neto, Toney and every player Arsenal have been linked with ahead of the January transfer window

Despite making a brilliant start to the 2023/24 season, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is still looking at areas where they can improve.

The Gunners have recently signed a number of players who are proven in the Premier League, including Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

While they are currently looking at other Premier League stars, their scouts have also been tracking players from all over the world.

We’ve been revisiting all our exclusive stories from the last four months and have compiled a list of every player Arsenal are currently targeting.

Arsenal goalkeeper targets

Charlie Setford

While Arsenal are currently well-stocked in the goalkeeping department, Aaron Ramsdale faces an uncertain future at the Emirates and they may need a replacement.

TEAMtalk understands that the Gunners have been looking closely at 19-year-old goalkeeper Charlie Setford, who came through the academy at Ajax.

Defenders Arsenal are reportedly chasing

Waldemar Anton

Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu are currently on the sidelines and Arsenal could dip into the market for a defender in January.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that they have joined West Ham United and Aston Villa in the race to sign Stuttgart captain Waldemar Anton.

Ousmane Diomande

Since joining Sporting Lisbon in January 2023, Diomande has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the world.

He’s on Chelsea’s centre-back shortlist, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal are also keen on the 20-year-old and they have spoken with his agents at Prosport Global.

Ten midfielders linked with Arsenal transfer

Douglas Luiz

Luiz has been one of Aston Villa’s standout performers this season and Arsenal have a long-standing interest in the Brazil international.

Sources say Arsenal will make a move for the 25-year-old in the January transfer window, although Villa’s stance is that he is not for sale.

Joao Palhinha

Palhinha nearly joined Bayern Munich in the summer, but he returned to Fulham after the deal collapsed on transfer deadline day.

While Bayern will reignite their interest in the Portugal international in 2024, TEAMtalk revealed that his representatives have also held conversations with Arsenal.

Ruben Neves

TEAMtalk understands that Neves wants to return to the Premier League in January and the door is open for him to make a six-month loan move.

Alongside Newcastle United, Tottenham and AC Milan, Arsenal are also extremely keen on the Al-Hilal midfielder.

Arthur Vermeeren

Vermeeren helped Royal Antwerp win the Belgian Pro League title in 2022/23 and has also caught the eye in the Champions League this season.

Sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that Arsenal are taking a keen interest in the 18-year-old Belgium international, and he is viewed as a long-term midfield partner for Declan Rice.

Georgiy Sudakov

Sudakov is a key player for Shakhtar Donetsk and has attracted interest from Juventus, Manchester City, Chelsea and Brighton.

TEAMtalk revealed that Arsenal have also been monitoring the 21-year-old for a while, dating back to their scouting of Mykhailo Mudryk.

Andre

Arsenal have tapped into the Brazilian market in recent seasons, signing Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano in 2019 and Marquinhos from Sao Paulo in 2022.

Andre – who currently plays for Fluminense – has been linked with a number of Premier League sides and the Gunners are paying close attention to his situation.

Pablo Maia

Alongside Andre, Maia has emerged as one of the top talents in the Brazilian top flight, and he has already made over 100 appearances for Sao Paulo.

Sources indicate that Arsenal Sporting Director Edu has been making personal checks on his situation and believes that the 21-year-old has the traits to make the step into English football.

Kalvin Phillips

Phillips has been deemed surplus to requirements by Manchester City and looks set to leave the Etihad in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that there is a real interest in the England international from Arteta, but it remains to be seen if City will sell him to a rival club.

Adam Wharton

Wharton is regarded as one of the biggest talents in the Championship and TEAMtalk revealed that Arsenal have watched the Blackburn midfielder in 2023.

This pass by 18-year-old Adam Wharton for Blackburn 👌

pic.twitter.com/y5jDorMotY — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) October 30, 2022

Naj Razi

Despite only making a few first-team appearances for Shamrock Rovers, Razi is attracting scouts from Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Celtic and Real Madrid.

While Arsenal have also watched the 17-year-old midfielder, TEAMtalk sources indicate they aren’t regarded as frontrunners at this stage.

Could Arsenal push for new attacker in January window?

Ivan Toney

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are determined to sign a new starting striker in January and work is being done to bring in Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

While Chelsea are also monitoring his situation, we can confirm that the 27-year-old would prioritise a move to the Emirates and he wants to work under Arteta.

Evan Ferguson

Ferguson broke into the Brighton first-team in 2022 and is now considered to be one of the best young strikers in Europe.

TEAMtalk shared that Arsenal have been scouting the Republic of Ireland international for the last year, but they may face competition from Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Victor Osimhen

After spearheading Napoli’s charge to the Serie A title in 2022/23, Osimhen established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal could rival Chelsea for his signature as Arteta and Edu both want to bring the Nigeria international to the Emirates.

Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic snubbed Arsenal to join Juventus in January 2022, and he has since struggled to replicate his best form in Turin.

TEAMtalk revealed that the Gunners could still move for him if they miss out on their favoured targets and they have been keeping close tabs on his contract negotiations.

Pedro Neto

Neto enjoyed an impressive start to the 2023/24 season and TEAMtalk can confirm that Arsenal’s recruitment team have identified him as an ideal addition to the squad.

The Gunners have already spoken with his agent but it will take at least £60million to force the Portugal international out of Wolves in January.

Pedro Neto carried the ball 70 yards to force the OG off Rúben Dias ⚡ (via @Wolves) pic.twitter.com/CbdHtiXNJc — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 30, 2023

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Bynoe-Gittens followed in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho by leaving Manchester City to join Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

The 19-year-old winger has made a promising start to his Dortmund career and sources have indicated that Arsenal are aware about his ability and his suitability.

