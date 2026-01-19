Arsenal ‘set sights’ on €50m Inter ‘jewel’ as Real Madrid links return

Arsenal have emerged as new suitors for Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco after one of their Premier League competitors dropped out of the hunt, as per a report, while speculation the Gunners want to sign a Real Madrid player refuses to go away.

Arsenal’s £257million of spending last summer has catapulted them to the top of the Premier League table, where they have a seven-point lead as they look to end their wait for silverware. Sporting director Andrea Berta is expected to make more top signings this year to build a squad capable of winning multiple Premier League and Champions League trophies.

This could see Berta raid familiar hunting ground Serie A…

Federico Dimarco on Arsenal wish list

Arsenal have ‘set their sights’ on Italian left-back Dimarco and hold ‘genuine interest’ in striking a deal amid uncertainty over his future at Inter, according to Tuttosport.

Dimarco’s contract expires in June 2027 and Inter are trying to agree an extension. But the 28-year-old has been made aware of interest from England, where Arsenal are supposedly lurking.

Manchester United previously looked into signing Dimarco for Ruben Amorim, but the report explains how that move will not be happening now the coach has been sacked.

Instead, Arsenal are best-placed to bring Inter’s ‘jewel’ to the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been impressed by Dimarco’s form this season, as he has registered four goals and seven assists in 19 league outings so far.

The report does not mention how much the Italy international might cost, though transfermarkt value him at €50m (£43m).

Arsenal signing Dimarco would see them add extra competition for Riccardo Calafiori on the left side of defence. Such a move may also result in Myles Lewis-Skelly stepping into midfield more often.

Real Madrid defender wanted

The Sun have become the latest outlet to link Arsenal with a move for Real Madrid centre-back Victor Valdepenas.

The report claims Arsenal are ‘keeping tabs’ on Valdepenas and are ‘keen to complete’ his signing this summer.

Arsenal have ‘scouted’ the 19-year-old and view him as an ‘attractive option’ for the future as he can play either centrally or at left-back.

Valdepenas has appeared on the radars of clubs such as Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen as he has broken into the Madrid first team this season.

Arsenal’s interest in the teenage Spaniard was first revealed on December 15.

Five days later, reports in Germany claimed the Gunners are ‘working hard’ to beat Dortmund and Leverkusen to Valdepenas’ capture.

Gunners in mix for ‘Serbian Pedri’

The Sun also claim that Arsenal are ‘tracking’ Vasilije Kostov, who has been described as ‘the best U18 midfielder in the world’.

Kostov is a 17-year-old attacking midfielder who plays for Red Star Belgrade and Serbia U19s.

He first rose to prominence when scoring a Panenka penalty against Barcelona in the UEFA Youth League last year, and has followed that up with six goals and five assists in 24 senior appearances this term.

Kostov’s classy performances have seen him billed as the ‘Serbian Pedri’, and Arsenal are firmly in the mix to sign him.

Arteta’s side are reportedly ‘vying with Bayern Munich and Barcelona’ to complete a potential £17million deal.