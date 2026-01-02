Karim Adeyemi is reportedly among two Bundesliga targets for Arsenal

Arsenal could sign two top Bundesliga stars after Borussia Dortmund ace Karim Adeyemi made a decision on his future, according to reports, while the Gunners have been named as potential suitors for a Real Madrid forward.

Arsenal have a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after dismantling high-flying Aston Villa 4-1 at the Emirates on Tuesday, which was followed by Manchester City’s goalless draw against Sunderland on Thursday. Summer signing Martin Zubimendi was joined by Arsenal team-mates Gabriel, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus on the scoresheet.

Attention has now turned to which players Arsenal could sign in January, with numerous exciting options on their radar…

Arsenal get Adeyemi boost

Arsenal are in pole position as they challenge Manchester United for Adeyemi’s capture, as per talkSPORT and the Daily Mirror.

Both Arsenal and United have expressed interest in landing the versatile forward, and he ‘favours’ a move to the Emirates.

Adeyemi, who can play as a winger, second striker or No 9, has managed six goals and three assists in 22 appearances for Dortmund this term.

With Adeyemi’s contract expiring in June 2027, Dortmund are open to selling him this month for £70m (€80m). Although, separate reports have suggested a €60-75m (£52-65m) deal could be on the cards.

Arsenal see the Germany international as a player who could compete with Gabriel Martinelli for a spot on the left wing, while also providing backup at centre-forward and on the right flank.

Adeyemi’s next move could affect United outcast Jadon Sancho, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa. talkSPORT claim Sancho has been told he will only be able to return to Dortmund if Adeyemi leaves and secures a big-money switch to the Premier League.

Second Bundesliga target emerges

Arsenal are also in the mix for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, CaughtOffside claim.

Bayern have a decision to make on Goretzka as his contract expires in the summer. Reports elsewhere have suggested the Bavarians will cash in on the 30-year-old this month by putting him on the market for €20m (£17m).

Arsenal see it as a great opportunity to snare a high-quality and experienced midfielder for a cut-price fee.

Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta is supposedly in the market for yet more midfield recruits, even after the recent signings of Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard.

But Arsenal face competition from United and Tottenham Hotspur for Goretzka. CaughtOffside name Spurs as his leading suitors currently.

Rodrygo race ON

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are all spying a potential move for Real Madrid ace Rodrygo following a big update on his future.

Sport claim Rodrygo is ‘accelerating’ his next move, and there is ‘no going back’ for him at Madrid.

Los Blancos have given him a €100m (£87m) price tag, which is most likely to be matched by Premier League clubs.

Arsenal and City are viewed as his ‘most likely destinations’, ahead of Liverpool. But Arne Slot’s side could ramp up their pursuit of Rodrygo due to their poor Premier League campaign.

A transfer away from the Bernabeu would give Rodrygo the chance to forge a career as a world-class talent by escaping the shadow of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Rodrygo is a step above fellow Arsenal winger target Adeyemi, too.