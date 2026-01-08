Arsenal have joined the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid in chasing Marc Guehi as the defender prepares to leave Crystal Palace, according to a report.

Guehi came close to signing for Liverpool last summer as the Reds agreed a £35million deal with Palace for his capture. However, the move fell through on deadline day as Palace could not land a suitable replacement in time.

The centre-back was understandably disappointed that the transfer collapsed, but he has shown his class by continuing to perform for Oliver Glasner’s side.

Glasner has admitted Palace may have to sell Guehi this month if an appropriate bid comes in. Otherwise, they will lose him for nothing when his contract expires in the summer.

Liverpool and City have generally been viewed as Guehi’s top two suitors in the Premier League, though Arsenal have burst into the frame, as per the Daily Mirror.

Arsenal have ‘fired City a warning’ by ‘entering the race’ for the England star, it is claimed.

Arsenal hold ‘genuine interest’ in Guehi, having kept close tabs on his situation since last summer. They ‘remain big admirers’, with sporting director Andrea Berta currently plotting his route to the signing.

As things stand, it is unclear whether Arsenal will launch a January bid or wait until the end of the season to try and snare Guehi. But the latter would be a risky strategy, as there will be a mad scramble to get the player on a free transfer.

At least six clubs pursuing Marc Guehi

In addition to the aforementioned clubs, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both eager to add Guehi to their defensive ranks.

The report adds that a January deal could be agreed for around the £35m fee Liverpool offered last summer. City are described as ‘red-hot favourites’, but whether that changes now Arsenal have entered the picture remains to be seen.

Sources confirmed to us earlier on Thursday that the 25-year-old is ‘very much open’ to joining Madrid or Barca and trying out a new challenge in Spain.

While Liverpool were previously considered frontrunners, we understand they have yet to ramp up talks with Palace over a winter transfer.

This has seen clubs such as Arsenal, City and Madrid gain confidence over a rival swoop.

Indeed, our transfer insider Dean Jones reported on Monday that City have made progress in talks for Guehi and are determined to get him this month.

