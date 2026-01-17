Arsenal pursue ‘towering’ Guehi team-mate after transfer miss as Newcastle star also eyed

Arsenal have moved on from Marc Guehi and could sign one of his Crystal Palace team-mates instead, according to a report, while the Gunners are also interested in an electric Newcastle United ace.

Arsenal registered their interest in Guehi recently, teeing up a potential summer deal for the Palace captain. Mikel Arteta’s side saw it as a fantastic opportunity to get one of the Premier League’s best defenders on a free transfer, though they were beaten to the deal.

Liverpool also lost out as Manchester City have agreed a bargain £20million deal with Palace for Guehi. This has reportedly seen Arsenal turn to Maxence Lacroix…

Arsenal in for new Palace star

Arsenal might now switch their focus to fellow Palace centre-back Lacroix, according to the Daily Express.

Standing at a ‘towering’ 6ft 3in tall, Lacroix is described as a ‘solid acquisition’ for the Premier League’s elite, including potential suitors Arsenal and Liverpool.

At 25, Lacroix is arguably the perfect age as he has top-level experience but also his prime years ahead of him.

The Frenchman has impressed Arsenal recruitment chiefs with his dominant performances in the Premier League since joining Palace from Wolfsburg in August 2024.

Although, the report states that Arsenal will likely need to wait until the summer before capturing Lacroix, as Palace will not want to lose another top defender in the same window as Guehi.

The Express add that Club Brugge starlet Joel Ordonez and Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande could emerge as alternative options for Arsenal if Lacroix proves unattainable.

There is no rush for Arteta to bolster his centre-back ranks, as he already has the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera at his disposal.

Newcastle winger wanted

CaughtOffside claim Arsenal are expressing interest in Newcastle wide man Anthony Gordon.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of Gordon, having first tracked him during his Everton days.

They have been impressed by how he has adapted to life at Newcastle, setting up a potential move this summer.

Arsenal supposedly see Gordon as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, who has demonstrated improved finishing this term but can still be frustrating in front of goal.

Newcastle do not want to sell their prized assets, though PSR could force their hand. Alexander Isak succeeded in forcing through a blockbuster transfer to Liverpool last summer, and Gordon might be next.

Previous reports have suggested the England star can be signed for £80m.

Transfer miss incoming

Lacroix is not the only defender Arsenal are keen on, as we revealed on Thursday that they would also like to engineer a summer deal for Rennes youngster Jeremy Jacquet.

The 20-year-old is one of the top defensive prospects in France, sparking interest from a host of elite European clubs.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey has confirmed that Chelsea are stepping up talks to capture Jacquet in January, ruining Arsenal’s plans.

Rennes want at least €60m (£52m) to sell, but Chelsea remain undeterred by this price tag and are pressing ahead regardless.

A transfer worth over €60m would represent Rennes’ record sale, eclipsing the fee Manchester City paid for Jeremy Doku.