Arsenal initiate world-class signing as double capture AGREED

Arsenal have begun working on the mind-blowing capture of Michael Olise from Bayern Munich.

Olise has established himself as one of the world’s best wingers since leaving Crystal Palace for Bayern in July 2024, with his devastating performances sparking talk of a return to England. Liverpool have been linked with Olise as they prepare for life after Mohamed Salah, but they could be beaten to a sensational deal by Arsenal.

Arsenal step up Michael Olise pursuit

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is laying the groundwork to raid Bayern for Olise.

Sources state that Arsenal have quietly placed the France star at the top of their attacking wish list for 2026.

Berta sees Olise’s prospective signing as a transfer that would send an unmistakable message to Arsenal’s rivals and stake their place as potential European royalty.

Bayern, though, have no intention of letting Olise leave mid-season and are relaxed about the situation, as his contract runs until June 2029.

Fletcher revealed how much Arsenal could offer Bayern next summer in an attempt to convince them on a blockbuster sale.

Berta strikes double agreement

Alongside his audacious pursuit of Olise, Berta has succeeded in landing 16-year-old Ecuadorian twins Edwin and Holger Quintero.

The news was first broken by ESPN before being confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, one of the most reliable journalists in the game.

Arsenal have ‘agreed a deal in principle’ to sign the duo from Independiente del Valle, the club Piero Hincapie broke through at.

The exact fee is ‘currently unclear’, though the Quintero brothers ‘are in London this week’ to sign their new contracts with Arsenal.

They will move to north London when they turn 18 in August 2027.

Edwin is a ‘pacy right winger who has drawn comparisons with a young Neymar’, while Holger is seen as an attacking midfielder.

January striker target identified

Our sources have also confirmed reports that Arsenal are interested in Borussia Dortmund goalscorer Serhou Guirassy ahead of January.

Arsenal see Guirassy as someone who could provide Viktor Gyokeres with competition and cover up front.

Although, Mikel Arteta’s side will face competition from Manchester United for Guirassy.

The Bundesliga hitman has a €50million (£44m / $58m) release clause in his contract that is only available to seven elite clubs, which includes Arsenal and United.

A source has told us how Guirassy feels about leaving Dortmund next month.

Guirassy could replace Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are seemingly ready to move on from Gabriel Jesus, and the Brazilian could make way for Guirassy this winter.

According to Diego Firmino and Espirito de Porco, two leading sources on Palmeiras, believe the Brazilian side have ‘opened talks’ to re-sign Jesus in January.

Palmeiras are interested in a loan until June which includes an option to buy. Jesus ‘needs more playing time’ to get back in the Brazil national team, and Palmeiras can provide exactly that.

The centre-forward made his name at Palmeiras before leaving for Manchester City in January 2017.

It would be a surprise if Jesus left for Palmeiras at this stage of his career as he is 28 years old and still has more to offer at the top end of European football.