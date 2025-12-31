Arsenal striker target put up for sale as contact made for Brazilian midfield signing

Robinio Vaz is among two targets for Arsenal

Arsenal have been given a lift in their pursuit of Marseille centre-forward Robinio Vaz, while the Gunners have also acted on their interest in a Brazilian target, according to reports.

Arsenal made a statement in the Premier League on Tuesday night as they beat high-flying Aston Villa 4-1 at the Emirates. The impressive result gives Arsenal a five-point lead at the top of the table before Manchester City’s trip to Sunderland on New Year’s Day.

The Gunners also sit top of the Champions League standings, being the only side to win all six of their matches so far.

Arsenal’s blockbuster summer has helped them massively, with new arrivals such as Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke shining.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is already working on potential deals for 2026. Marseille’s Vaz has emerged as an option to increase their squad depth in attacking areas.

It emerged on November 24 that both Arsenal and Chelsea hold interest in the Frenchman.

As per an update from Foot Mercato, Marseille could offload Vaz, Angel Gomes and Darryl Bakola in January to increase their transfer funds.

Vaz has been put on the market and will be sold if a ‘satisfactory offer’ comes in. Separate reports have valued him at €18-25million (£16-22m).

The 18-year-old has been a ‘sensation’ for Marseille this season, registering four goals and two assists despite limited game time, and Foot Mercato add that he is ‘being monitored by clubs in England and Germany’.

Although, when Arsenal’s interest in Vaz was first revealed, it was claimed that Chelsea are more likely to submit a January bid.

Vaz is not the only exciting young player Arsenal are keen on, as it emerged on Tuesday that they have also made a ‘direct enquiry’ for Corinthians talent Breno Bidon.

Arsenal, Man Utd both interested in Breno Bidon

Arsenal have joined Manchester United in tracking Bidon and plotting a potential move for him.

Bidon is a 20-year-old central midfielder who can operate in a variety of roles, from No 6 all the way up to No 10.

He represents Brazil U20s on the international stage and has established himself as an important player for Corinthians’ first team, despite his tender age.

Bidon has made 56 appearances for Corinthians this term, and Arsenal and United’s interest was piqued after his sensational piece of skill in the Brazilian Cup final.

He pulled off an incredible turn to wheel away from his marker in the build up to Memphis Depay’s winning goal.

Reports suggest it will take a bid worth at least €20m (£17.5m) to bring Bidon to Europe.

