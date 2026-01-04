Arsenal launch ‘€60m offer’ for ‘world-class’ forward as second target gets €65m price tag

Arsenal have submitted an opening bid for Real Madrid star Rodrygo, while a full-back target will cost them €65million (£57m), according to reports.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Rodrygo, viewing him as one of the best forwards in the world. The Gunners feel he is underrated at Madrid due to Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior also being in the team and being able to cut in off the left flank.

Arsenal made contact for Rodrygo last summer but were unsuccessful in convincing him to leave the Bernabeu. However, recent reports suggest a blockbuster move could be back on…

Two bids arrive for Rodrygo

Arsenal have been joined by Saudi side Al-Hilal in offering €60m (£52m) for Rodrygo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Arsenal consider the winger a ‘key player for their project’, seeing him as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli. Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta will try to convince Rodrygo to make the switch by offering him ‘a leading role’ and ‘the opportunity to spearhead an attack designed to compete for every title’.

The Saudis, meanwhile, want to make Rodrygo their latest statement signing as they push to bring new fans to their Pro League.

Madrid are said to be ‘analysing’ the two offers as they weigh up the Brazil star’s future.

Although, Fichajes are not known to be one of Spain’s most reliable transfer news sources, so it is likely Madrid would want far more to sell the player. Indeed, separate reports have valued him at closer to €100m (£87m).

That being said, Arsenal’s interest in Rodrygo is genuine and has been confirmed by The Athletic.

Sport claimed earlier this week that Rodrygo has begun ‘accelerating’ his Madrid exit and has been ‘put on the market’ by the club.

The 24-year-old, who has been called a ‘world-class superstar’ by Luka Modric, would earn huge sums by heading to Saudi Arabia. He is far more likely to move to the Premier League at this stage of his career though, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all keen.

Nathaniel Brown update

Berta is also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown, who could soon leave Germany to take the next step in his career.

German newspaper Bild report that Frankfurt are well aware of the growing interest in their player and have set their asking price at €65m.

A transfer at that price would make Brown the fourth-most valuable departure in Frankfurt’s history, behind Premier League trio Randal Kolo Muani, Hugo Ekitike and Omar Marmoush.

Arsenal are not alone in admiring Brown though, as it is understood to be a five-club transfer race. Manchester City, Barcelona, Madrid and AC Milan are all involved, too.

The 22-year-old has forged a reputation as a speedy full-back who loves to get forward and help out in attack. He has managed one goal and five assists in 22 matches so far this term.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on Brown in November, revealing that Manchester United are also in the mix.

Our sources state that a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ should help to facilitate Brown’s next move. We understand he could be available for less than the €65m Bild are reporting, potentially at €45-55m (£39-48m).