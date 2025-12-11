Arsenal are tracking Real Madrid star Rodrygo and another top-quality winger as they look to make a statement attacking signing in 2026, as per a report, while the Gunners are also watching a Borussia Dortmund star closely.

Arsenal had a huge summer window, spending over £260million to land eight new players. New arrivals such as Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke have already proven themselves to be important players as Mikel Arteta’s side aim to finally end their wait for Premier League silverware.

Arsenal have put themselves in a fantastic position, as they sit top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

But sporting director Andrea Berta knows Arsenal need to keep evolving if they are to get the better of other elite clubs and create a dynasty – this could see yet more big names move to the Emirates next year.

Real Madrid, AC Milan stars on Arsenal shortlist

CaughtOffside report that Arsenal are sounding out superstar signings to operate on the left flank and are particularly interested in Rodrygo and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

Arsenal have cooled their pursuit of a new centre-forward to rival Viktor Gyokeres and instead want to put big money towards the addition of a left winger.

With Gabriel Martinelli ‘inconsistent’ and Leandro Trossard in the latter stages of his career, either Rodrygo or Leao could join to replace them.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Rodrygo and made an approach for him over the summer. He is open to leaving Madrid so he can play on the left flank – his favoured position – on a weekly basis.

The Brazilian has had a frustrating time under Xabi Alonso, but he showed his class with a great goal against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Rodrygo’s price tag sits at a huge €90million (£79m), while Arsenal could face competition for him. We revealed on December 2 that Liverpool see him as an alternative to Antoine Semenyo.

Although, sources state that Madrid are looking to keep Rodrygo for the full campaign.

Like Rodrygo, Leao has long been linked with a thrilling switch to north London.

His contract includes a mega €150m (£131.5m) release clause, though Milan will sell for far less if the Portuguese ace signals a desire to leave.

Sources confirmed to us in October that Leao would be ‘very keen’ to take the next step in his career by joining Arsenal.

New Bundesliga target

German outlet Sport claim Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Diant Ramaj, currently on loan at Heidenheim from Dortmund.

Arsenal recently sent scouts to watch the goalkeeper live in action and are supposedly considering a move.

Berta landing another keeper would be a surprise given the fact Arteta already has David Raya as his No 1 and Kepa Arrizabalaga as backup.

But Ramaj, 24, has great potential. Not only is he a fantastic shot-stopper, but he is also very comfortable playing out from the back.

The former Germany U20 international is set to return to Dortmund in June, though BVB may have a decision to make on whether to sell him next summer.

Barcelona ruin Arsenal deal

Arsenal have reportedly been showing interest in Barcelona star Raphinha, though Catalan newspaper Sport call him ‘non-transferable’.

The winger will ‘definitely’ be at Barca next season, despite links with Arsenal and Saudi clubs.

Raphinha will not push for a move away from the Camp Nou as he ‘feels valued and loved’ at Barca, while his family is ‘settled’.

Raphinha has not been as efficient as last term, as his season was disrupted by a hamstring problem, but Barca boss Hansi Flick is confident he can get back to his brilliant best.

The Brazil international’s form will be crucial if Barca are to defend their domestic titles and compete for Champions League glory.

Man City lead Arsenal in starlet chase

We revealed on November 27 how Arsenal and City were preparing formal moves for Polish talent Oskar Pietuszewski, and sources have now given an update.

We understand City are accelerating their hunt for the 17-year-old winger, who can also play in the No 10 role.

Pep Guardiola’s side have repeatedly sent scouts to watch Pietuszewski, and they have returned glowing reports.

Pietuszewski is seen as one of the best young players in Poland, and he will cost €15m (£13m) to snare.