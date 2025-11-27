Arsenal have joined the race for Samu Aghehowa and could destroy Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea’s plans by signing the Porto striker, according to a report.

Arsenal finally signed an outright No 9 in the summer, with Viktor Gyokeres arriving from Sporting CP in a £64million deal. However, Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta is looking to hand Mikel Arteta another lethal goalscorer.

Gabriel Jesus looks set to leave next year, with his contract expiring in June 2027. Jesus has been joined by both Gyokeres and Kai Havertz in the treatment room, though the latter is stepping up his recovery from a knee issue.

Samu Aghehowa: Europe’s next top striker?

Joined Atletico Madrid in August 2023 after impressing at Granada

Spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Deportivo Alaves before signing for Porto in August last year

Has netted 36 goals in 60 appearances for the Portuguese giants so far

Arsenal signing a new centre-forward could stun their rivals and almost guarantee silverware, with Arteta’s side sat top of both the Premier League and Champions League.

As per CaughtOffside, Arsenal have joined Tottenham and Chelsea in pursuing Samu ahead of the transfer window reopening in January.

Arsenal and Spurs are ‘the ones to watch’, having expressed their interest in the Primeira Liga ‘goal machine’.

READ NEXT 🤯 Chelsea ‘aggressive’ in remarkable pursuit of Arsenal favourite

Arsenal tracking three centre-forwards

Berta has added Samu, Serhou Guirassy and Jean-Philippe Mateta to his striker shortlist as he seeks ‘alternatives to injury-prone pair Jesus and Havertz’.

Newcastle United have also been linked with Samu, but they have ‘cooled their interest’ after landing Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

The release clause in Samu’s deal is a massive €100million (£88m), but Porto have been backed to accept a lower price of €90m (£79m).

Our transfer correspondents Fraser Fletcher and Dean Jones have both reported on the Spain star’s likely move to England.

Fletcher revealed on Tuesday that Chelsea are plotting a £133m double deal for Samu and one of his Porto team-mates.

Sources have also confirmed to Fletcher that Spurs are hoping to sign both Samu and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo in January.

Jones has confirmed Samu is Spurs’ ‘dream’ striker target as they look to move on from the likes of Dominic Solanke and Richarlison.

Arsenal signing the 21-year-old first would serve as a major blow to Spurs and Chelsea. Although, Spurs are leading the chase for him as things stand.

We can confirm speculation that Samu is likely to leave Porto for £80m.

Arsenal boosted by ‘outstanding’ duo; Spurs star a ‘liability’

Meanwhile, Paul Merson has named the ‘absolutely outstanding’ Arsenal stars who could help Arteta’s side ‘streamroll’ their way to glory.

Elsewhere, Spurs came out on the wrong side of an eight-goal thriller in the Champions League on Wednesday, losing 5-3 to holders Paris Saint-Germain.

A journalist thinks Thomas Frank will be ‘raging’ with one player who was a ‘liability’ in the defeat.