Arsenal have joined Manchester City in the pursuit of Tino Livramento, according to a report, while Manchester United’s plan to sign the Newcastle United star has hit a major roadblock.

Livramento came through the Chelsea academy and quickly emerged as one of their most exciting young players. He was named the club’s Academy Player of the Year in 2021 but soon had doubts about whether he would pick up senior minutes in west London.

With competition for places at Stamford Bridge fierce, Livramento joined Southampton in August 2021, without ever making a first-team appearance for Chelsea.

The full-back’s electric performances for the Saints saw him earn a £40million switch to Newcastle in August 2023, and Livramento’s stock has only risen since then.

As per a report from Football Transfers, Arsenal have landed on the defender as a ‘leading target’ and are ‘monitoring’ his situation closely.

The Gunners are unlikely to make a move this month, given the difficulty of the January window, but they are expected to open talks in the future if Livramento pushes for a new challenge.

Arsenal chiefs Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta see the England international as a perfect fit in their squad, and someone who can emulate Jurrien Timber. Livramento, like Timber, is versatile and can thrive as a full-back on either flank.

At 23, Livramento also has his prime years ahead of him.

The report suggests Livramento could replace Ben White at the Emirates. White ‘is not happy’ with his lack of game time and could push for a transfer either this month or in the summer.

Tino Livramento faces uncertain future

The reason rival clubs are getting excited about Livramento is that he has yet to pledge his future to Newcastle by penning a new contract.

Sources suggest Livramento might consider a blockbuster move away from St James’ Park to challenge for Premier League titles and other major silverware.

It was claimed on December 22 that Man Utd want to sign Livramento and turn him into a wing-back. However, that plan now appears to be in tatters as Ruben Amorim has been sacked, and United are expected to return to a back four.

On December 8, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed that Manchester City are drawing up a £65m bid to test Newcastle’s resolve. There have been murmurings the player’s current deal includes a £70-80m release clause.

We understand Chelsea remain admirers of Livramento and would be keen on a reunion, too.

