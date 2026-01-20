Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Arsenal target Victor Valdepenas, and he is one of several Real Madrid stars reportedly being chased by Mikel Arteta’s side.

Valdepenas is a 19-year-old defender who mainly plays as a centre-half but can also operate at left-back. He was born in Madrid and came through Los Blancos’ academy, while also having spells at Rayo Vallecano and Leganes.

Valdepenas made his first-team debut for Madrid against Alaves in December, and his rapid rise has caught the attention of clubs across Europe.

Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are all thought to be plotting moves for the starlet.

Several outlets have reported on Arsenal’s interest in Valdepenas, and the pursuit has now been confirmed by Romano.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the journalist stated that ‘Arsenal keep monitoring Valdepenas’, having first set their sights on him in October.

The teenager is ‘on Arsenal’s shortlist as [a] potential investment’ for the future, with a move most likely to be made this summer.

Although, Romano does note that the player’s future ‘remains in Madrid’s hands’, as his contract runs until June 2029.

This means Arsenal will have to put an attractive offer on the table to convince Madrid to sell.

The Athletic have also reported this week on Arsenal’s desire to land Valdepenas, stating that they will ‘try to tempt him away from Madrid’ in the summer. It will be ‘no easy task’ however as the youngster is ‘highly thought of at Madrid’.

Romano first revealed Arsenal’s interest in Valdepenas back in October. It emerged on December 20 that Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta is ‘working hard’ to beat Dortmund and Leverkusen to his services.

Plus, The Sun reported on Monday that Arsenal are ‘keeping tabs’ on the Spain U19 international and are ‘keen to complete’ his signing.

Madrid Live have called Valdepenas a ‘beast’ and a ‘monster’ as he is 6ft 2in tall and incredibly quick, attributes which could help him become an elite star in the future. It is no wonder Arsenal want to bring him to the Premier League.

Rodrygo, Camavinga also eyed by Arsenal

Arteta’s side have also been linked with Rodrygo amid their hunt to sign a new left winger to replace Gabriel Martinelli.

Rodrygo could be convinced to leave Madrid to get out of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior’s shadow. His price tag has been set at around €100million (£87m).

Arda Guler, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius have all been mentioned as possible targets for Arsenal, too.

As things stand, Madrid are most likely to sell Rodrygo and Camavinga, with Guler and Vinicius seen as crucial players for new boss Alvaro Arbeloa.

Arsenal transfer news: Guehi alternative; Nwaneri latest

Meanwhile, Arsenal have officially missed out on Marc Guehi as he has joined Manchester City for £20m.

A report has suggested Arteta could turn to one of Guehi’s ‘towering’ former Crystal Palace team-mates instead.

Plus, two Premier League sides have made calls for Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri, though he has agreed to join Marseille instead.