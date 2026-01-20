Arsenal to ‘act decisively’ for summer Real Madrid raid as strong interest confirmed

Arsenal’s interest in promising 19-year-old Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas remains strong, but sources confirm a January transfer is off the table.

The Gunners have been tracking the Madrid-born talent for months, viewing him as a long-term investment who will reach the top level of the game. Valdepenas, who turns 20 in October, made his senior debut for Real Madrid this season, playing 78 minutes in a LaLiga victory over Alaves.

The 6ft 2in left-footed player primarily operates as a centre-back but offers versatility, capable of slotting in at left-back or even showing qualities that could adapt to roles further forward.

His physical presence, composure on the ball, and academy pedigree are what have alerted Arsenal’s recruitment team.

Arsenal have kept close tabs on Valdepenas since before his first-team breakthrough. He features on their shortlist of potential summer signings, with scouts impressed by his performances for Real Madrid Castilla in the third tier and his rapid rise through the youth ranks.

However, a mid-season move is deemed impossible. Madrid, under pressure to maintain squad depth amid a competitive campaign, have no intention of parting with one of their most exciting homegrown talents in January.

Arsenal are also in no rush. Valdepenas himself is settled, focused on earning more opportunities at the Bernabeu after fulfilling a childhood dream with his debut.

A summer deal could be more realistic. Arsenal’s recruitment strategy emphasises young, high-potential players who fit their possession-based style.

Interest has not progressed beyond scouting and initial soundings, but the Gunners are prepared to act decisively if the right opportunity arises, potentially tempting the defender with greater first-team assurances.

For now, Valdepenas stays in Madrid. He is a young man living his dream to play for the club so there is no major desire to leave as of now. However, the chance to play in the Premier League and get guaranteed game time could persuade him to make a summer move.

Arsenal’s interest in the teenager was first revealed in October.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano reported that Arsenal ‘keep monitoring Valdepenas’ ready for a ‘potential investment’ in the future.

