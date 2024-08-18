Arsenal transfer predicted by Fabrizio Romano as boss of Euro giants green lights winger sale

Arsenal have signed Riccardo Calafiori and David Raya on permanent deals this summer but their business is far from done as we enter the final weeks of the window.

The Gunners’ sporting director Edu is working on outgoings as well as incomings, however, and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is one player who could be sold.

Ramsdale, 26, has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates since David Raya’s arrival and has grown frustrated by his lack of minutes.

He started last season as Arteta’s first-choice keeper but found himself dropped after just three games.

The expectation has been that Ramsdale will leave this summer, but there has been no real concrete interest in the England international – largely because the Gunners reportedly want £50m for him.

However, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano believes that could change as we head towards the end of the window.

“I expect some movement also in the next days for Aaron Ramsdale. Aaron Ramsdale is on the list of some clubs, there are some possibilities for him.

“Arsenal are insisting on a permanent transfer but let’s see if they will find a way for this one or not. But, for sure, on Ramsdale, there could be movement.

“Arsenal are already preparing to have a new backup goalkeeper with [Joan] Garcia from Espanyol, who can be a candidate for the role of backup goalkeeper behind obviously David Raya.

“So, this is the idea of Arsenal.”

Arsenal get chance to sign Federico Chiesa

Arsenal’s interest in Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia has been confirmed by multiple outlets, so his potential arrival would only make Ramsdale’s departure more likely.

The Gunners could trim other areas of their squad, too. As we exclusively revealed on Sunday, Arteta is willing to loan out or sell Jakub Kiwior amid interest from Juventus and Crystal Palace.

In terms of new signings, Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks.

The Italian international has entered the final 12 months of his contract and is unlikely to sign an extension, meaning he’s available for a cut-price fee.

Tottenham and Manchester United have also been linked with Chiesa in recent weeks. According to reports, his agent has met with Arsenal’s representatives as he is keen to join the Gunners.

In a recent interview, Juventus boss Thiago Motta admitted that Chiesa is likely to leave.

“Our position on Federico Chiesa hasn’t changed. He’s not part of our plans,” Motta said.

“We’ve talked. It’s a demonstration of the respect I have for everyone. Transparency, clarity, that’s the way I communicate with my players.”

Reports suggest that Chiesa could be available for as little as €15m (£12.8m), so it will be interesting to see if Arsenal make a move.

