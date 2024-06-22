Arsenal are spying on some serious quality at the Copa America

After pushing Manchester City close in the Premier League title race last season, Arsenal will be hoping a few key summer signings will be enough to make them champions for the first time since 2004.

Mikel Arteta’s squad has few holes, with the Gunners owning the best defensive record in the English top flight in 2023-24 and the second-most-productive attack.

It is a sign of the quality the north London club possess that many of the names linked with big-money moves to the Emirates are players of the highest calibre.

Here are six stars currently on show at the 2024 Copa America who are reportedly Arsenal targets.

Bruno Guimaraes

A need to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules could force Newcastle into selling one of their best players this summer. And while the Magpies will be hugely reluctant to allow him to leave, star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is attracting serious attention from several rivals.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since he joined the Magpies from Lyon in a £40 million deal in January 2022. Able to dribble through pressure, dictate tempo and create chances, he has the skillset and quality to improve any midfield.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are all said to be tracking the £100 million-rated Selecao star.

Lautaro Martinez

For several months now, Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez has been reported to be close to agreeing a new contract with Inter Milan. But no fresh deal has yet been inked, leaving the door open for interested Premier League clubs to swoop.

The 26-year-old World Cup winner produced the best single-season goals tally of his career in 2023-24, scoring 24 times to fire the Nerazzurri to the Serie A title.

Martinez has scored 129 goals in 282 games over six years with Inter, where his current contract runs until 2026. Simone Inzaghi’s side will not want to lose their star striker, but the club are said to have named their asking price – €110 million.

Santiago Gimenez

Mexico’s Santiago Gimenez scored 26 goals for Feyenoord in the 2023-24 season. If he can carry that form into the Copa America this month, the 23-year-old could emerge as one of the stars of the tournament.

The Argentina-born goal-scorer moved to the Rotterdam club from Liga MX side Cruz Azul in 2022 and scored 23 times in his maiden campaign to help fire Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title.

Despite being prolific at club level since moving to Europe, though, Gimenez has not yet been able to translate his scoring touch to the international stage, with just four goals from 27 caps for El Tri.

Reportedly a target for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, it was reported this week that Arsenal will turn their attention to the Mexican striker valued at around £42 million after missing out on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Rodrygo

With Real Madrid having signed Kylian Mbappe and teenage Brazilian sensation Endrick already this summer, Rodrygo could find himself surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu.

The 23-year-old Brazilian played a key role in a La Liga and Champions League double for Carlo Ancelotti’s side last season, scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists. The versatile 23-year-old’s adaptability was also a major asset for Los Blancos, with the former Santos star at various points featuring on both wings and centrally as a No.9.

Liverpool and Manchester City are credited with a strong interest in Rodrygo, while reports in Spain claim Arsenal have made an offer for the player Madrid signed for €38 million as a teenager. It is believed the 15-time European champions will demand in excess of €100 million.

Willian Pacho

Despite having he sternest defence in the Premier League in 2023-24, Arsenal are being linked with expensive upgrades for their backline. According to reports from South America, the Gunners have lodged a £39 million offer for Ecuador centre-back Willian Pacho.

The 22-year-old defender has shone for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga since signing from Belgian side Royal Antwerp last season, impressing with his aerial prowess, sound positioning and excellent technical skills.

Reports vary on Eintracht’s valuation of Pacho, with some suggesting bids of around £43 million would be sufficient to convince the German club to sell, while others believe they’re looking for closer to £60 million.

Jonathan David

Canadian striker Jonathan David is looks set to be on the move this summer due to the fact his Lille contract is entering its final 12 months. Olivier Letang, the French club’s president, even admitted recently that departures are likely for both David and sought-after teenage centre-back Leny Yoro.

After an impressive return of 26 all-competitions goals for the second successive campaign, the Brooklyn-born forward is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester United. The 24-year-old will be in the shop window during the Copa America, where he could become his nation’s all-time highest scorer. He needs to add just three more goals to his already impeccable tally of 26 from 46 appearances to set a new high mark for Jesse Marsch’s men.

A lack of a top-class No.9 was one of few clear areas of weakness for the Gunners this past season. With his pace, movement and finishing skills, David could remedy that issue. According to reports, Lille will demand around €50 million for his sale.

