Arsenal transfers: 22-goal striker snubs Man Utd and announces his ‘dream’ to sign for the Gunners

Arsenal and Man Utd are both admirers of Brian Brobbey

Arsenal have ambitious plans for the transfer window and one of Mikel Arteta’s priorities is to bring in a new prolific striker.

The Gunners’ sporting director Edu has already begun drawing up a shortlist of exciting targets, with preparations underway for the summer.

Arsenal have informed Eddie Nketiah that he is free to find a new club, so a replacement will have to be brought in for him if he leaves as expected..

RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko is among Arsenal’s top targets but Tottenham are competing with their rivals for his signature.

Edu has his eye on alternatives in case Arsenal miss out and one name that keeps cropping up in their search is Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.

The talented 22-year-old has scored an impressive 22 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions this term, also contributing 12 assists.

Brobbey is under contract at Ajax until 2027 but is ready for the next stage of his career, with a switch to the Premier League looking likely.

Manchester United have been linked with the once-capped Netherlands international but it seems he’d prefer to join the Gunners.

Brobbey reiterates wish to join Arsenal

In an interview with Dutch outlet NOS Jeugdjournaal, Brobbey was asked about his ‘dream club’ amid the rumours he could leave Ajax this summer.

“Arsenal. I think that is a very nice club,” the striker responded.

“If you look at that stadium. A very nice club, but that also applies to Manchester United, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.”

This isn’t the first time Brobbey has talked about making a switch to the Emirates.

Last month, the youngster said he fancied joining Arsenal, adding that after the Euros, he’ll easily be worth €80m (approx. £68.4m)

Reports from the Netherlands suggest that Ajax have no intention of parting ways with Brobbey this summer.

He is viewed as a key player for the future and would only be convinced to part ways with him if they receive an ‘astronomical offer’ in the region of €60m-€80m.

Brobbey seems to be pushing for an exit though and it will be interesting to see whether Arsenal do launch an offer for him in the coming weeks.

As mentioned, they are also keen on Sesko and he may be their first port of call this summer, while Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee also has plenty of admirers within the club.